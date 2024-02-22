Despite claims that Tuchel would not leave, Bayern confirmed on Wednesday that the two will be parting ways at season’s conclusion.

Bayern are now eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen for the lead in the Bundesliga. They are currently on a losing streak of four games in a row across all competitions. This setback led to the decision.

On top of that, they lost to Lazio 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie. Next month, the Allianz Arena will host the second leg of the match. So, not everything has been smooth sailing for Tuchel during his time at Bayern.

He has had to use his managerial skills to guide a team through a period of change. In the meantime, he has also coped with the club’s infamous personality quirks and outside influences. Despite this, he managed to win the Bundesliga last season, which speaks volumes about his tactical acumen and endurance.

The club’s unwillingness to participate in high-profile deals has further hampered his plans. Such were the failures in the transfer market and the lost chances to get players like Declan Rice. Still, his management philosophy and desire are on full display in his need for a competitive team that can challenge on all fronts.

The current situation suggests that Tuchel will remain in Bavaria for the remainder of the season, but rumors about his next club are already circulating.

Tuchel already has set sights on a new destination

After Xavi’s departure in the summer, the post will become vacant. Thus, rumors of a move to Barcelona involving the 50-year-old have spread. However, Tuchel would rather be back in the Premier League, The Telegraph reports.

The 50-year-old took over as Blues manager in January 2021, succeeding Frank Lampard. However, he was unexpectedly fired in September 2022, not long after new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won a slew of trophies, including the Club World Cup and the Champions League. Those accolades have since forever altered the course of English soccer.

Bayern Munich may have had a rough season, but Tuchel’s standing in England is unshaken. His command of Chelsea throughout the turbulent post-Abramovich sanctions era has elevated him to a legendary status in the Premier League.

Where could Tuchel go after Bayern for the next club?

Tuchel is prepared to apply for other roles that may open up in the summer, even if a return to Stamford Bridge is out of the question. The experienced boss may be attractive to teams in England when he returns to the scene of his former glory, such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

After Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool, Tuchel is an obvious choice to succeed him. Meanwhile, as long as Manchester United does not finish in the top five of the Premier League, many will wonder what happens to Erik ten Hag.



Tuchel has lately been linked to West Ham as a possible replacement for David Moyes. Moyes’ contract expires at the conclusion of the season.

In addition, the German is a strong contender to replace Gareth Southgate as manager of the England national team after Euro 2024. He might offer a new outlook to the Three Lions.

