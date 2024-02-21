Bayern Munich has officially announced that Thomas Tuchel will depart the club after the current campaign. The manager previously joined the club back in March of last year and signed a deal until June of 2025. Tuchel, however, will now not see out his contract due to a “sporting realignment” within the club.

“In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer,” stated Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. “Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season.”

While the German coach did help guide the club to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title last season, Bayern is struggling at the moment. The German giants currently sit second in the league table, eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern has also already been knocked out of the DFB-Pokal and lost their Champions League first leg round of 16 matchup against Lazio as well. The club could be heading for their first season without a trophy since 2011/12.

Several key stars already reportedly against current coach

The decision to move on from Tuchel is hardly surprising given the club’s current situation. Nevertheless, Bayern allowing Tuchel to stay on for the remainder of the season is a bit unusual. This is a drastically different situation from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. The Reds manager is stepping away in the summer despite the team being in a positive place.

Bayern, on the other hand, will now enter their matchup with RB Leipzig at the weekend having lost three straight games. There is also a report out of Germany that claims six key players in the squad want Tuchel out. This includes stars such as Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka.

Keeping Tuchel for the remainder of the season could also tell the team’s fans that they are waving the white flag in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Bayern’s brass do not have full faith in their manager and could have opted to find a replacement heading into the home stretch of the season.

Manchester United fans experienced a similar situation back in the 2021/22 campaign. Ralf Rangnick was brought in on an interim basis in December of that season, knowing he would not continue beyond May of 2022. The Red Devils faltered in the final months of the campaign and ultimately finished sixth in the table. Their 58 points that year was the worst showing in the team’s Premier League history.

Bayern certain to target former player Xabi Alonso as next coach after Tuchel

Nevertheless, Bayern brass will now have plenty of time in choosing their next manager. Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso will undoubtedly become the club’s first choice as possible new coach. The former midfielder has done an incredible job at Leverkusen. He is one of the top young managers in the world.

Alonso also has a positive history with Bayern as well. The Spanish star played his final three seasons with the German giants, winning four major trophies during that time. It certainly seems as if the Leverkusen boss would be the best fit for Bayern.

The German giants may, however, have to move fast in their potential pursuit of their former player. Alonso is also a main target of Liverpool as well. The 42-year-old manager may be able to choose between the two teams. This is, of course, assuming he wants to depart the Bundesliga league leaders.

