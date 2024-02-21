Last weekend, Bayern Munich suffered their first three-game losing streak in nine years. Following Leverkusen’s 3-0 thrashing and the 1-0 Champions League loss at Lazio, the team lost 3-2 at relegation-plagued Bochum.

The German champions haven’t suffered consecutive losses in three games since 2015. That’s when they fell to Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup final and Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

After the game, midfielder Leon Goretzka revealed that he felt like they were in an endless “horror film”. It has now taken its first casualty. The club announced on Wednesday that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving the Allianz Arena in the summer.

Of course, the decision to split ways with the coach is not surprising at all. It was already a precarious situation for Tuchel’s job before last weekend’s shocking Bochum setback. Nevertheless, it is perplexing why they have prolonged this until the season finale. At this point in the season, it was difficult to locate a suitable substitute.

However, it’s hard to ignore the prudence of keeping a manager baffled by Bayern‘s problems. Worse still, he allegedly has grudges against some of the more seasoned players. Therefore, the genuine worry is that the Bavarians’ hierarchy has just served to extend their misery.

What did Bayern and Tuchel say?

“In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season.

“Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard.

“In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarterfinals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us”, said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Meanwhile, the German coach added to the statement: “We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success.”

Antonio Conte emerges as a surprising option for Bayern Munich

Now reports in Germany say that Antonio Conte, an Italian manager with experience coaching both Tottenham and Chelsea, is eager to succeed Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. It is his deepest desire to one day coach the German powerhouses.

In his next move, he has reportedly named Bayern as his ‘dream club’, as per BILD. The manager left Spurs in March of last year and has since been unemployed. He previously managed Chelsea and Inter, among others.

After working together in the Premier League, Conte and Harry Kane would reunite if the Italian moved to the Allianz Arena. Under Antonio Conte, the England captain made 75 appearances for the north London club, scoring 43 goals and assisting on 14 more.

