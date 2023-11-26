Aston Villa grabbed a massive 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Playing in front of their home fans, Tottenham were by far the better of the two sides as they raced off the blocks from the whistle. Just minutes into the game, Dejan Kulusevski struck the post before Giovani Lo Celso gave Spurs the lead with a thumping strike in the 22nd minute. Son Heng-min then had a goal disallowed for offside before Pau Torres scored right on the stroke of half time with a brilliant header to restore parity.

The hosts then found themselves behind when Ollie Watkins scored with a neat finish in the 61st minute before Son was denies twice by the offside flag. Pedro Porro hit the post late on as Emiliano Martinez made a string of superb saves to give Unai Emery’s side a famous win.

The result will come as a massive blow for Tottenham as this was their third successive defeat and the will now face reigning Champions Manchester City next week. Villa, meanwhile, will look to build on this victory as they travel to Bournemouth for their next assignment

As it happened

For live updates of Tottenham Hotspur hosting Aston Villa, stay on this page. After each key moment of the game, this page updates with the latest information for Sunday morning’s contest. It should be a dandy, as well. Tottenham may have dropped its two games entering the international break. However, it poses a major test for an Aston Villa side that occupies fifth in the Premier League table.

With such a strong start from Unai Emery’s side, this is a surprisingly enticing game. Tottenham was leading the league table before its back-to-back losses against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. At the same time as Tottenham’s success, Villa has been thriving. In the side’s last eight games, it has one draw and one loss to go along with six wins. That helped the club climb the table. Still, a trip to North London presents a major challenge.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Follow along for live updates

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, this is not a Tottenham side at its best. Injuries have been killer to a side that was a fantastic watch for neutrals. James Maddison and Micky van de Ven picked up injuries in the loss against Chelsea. Richarlison underwent a small surgery that is ruling him out, and a number of other Spurs stars are out. For example, Ivan Perisic is out for likely the entire season.

Aston Villa will not care, though. Instead, a weakened Spurs side presents an opportunity for Emery to pick up points against a key rival. Aston Villa only trails Tottenham by one point. A win would not only jump Tottenham in the table, but it would close the gap with the league leaders. One of, if not both, Manchester City and Liverpool will drop points this weekend when they play one another.

PHOTO: IMAGO