Aston Villa grabbed a massive 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Playing in front of their home fans, Tottenham were by far the better of the two sides as they raced off the blocks from the whistle. Just minutes into the game, Dejan Kulusevski struck the post before Giovani Lo Celso gave Spurs the lead with a thumping strike in the 22nd minute. Son Heng-min then had a goal disallowed for offside before Pau Torres scored right on the stroke of half time with a brilliant header to restore parity.
The hosts then found themselves behind when Ollie Watkins scored with a neat finish in the 61st minute before Son was denies twice by the offside flag. Pedro Porro hit the post late on as Emiliano Martinez made a string of superb saves to give Unai Emery’s side a famous win.
The result will come as a massive blow for Tottenham as this was their third successive defeat and the will now face reigning Champions Manchester City next week. Villa, meanwhile, will look to build on this victory as they travel to Bournemouth for their next assignment
As it happened
For live updates of Tottenham Hotspur hosting Aston Villa, stay on this page. After each key moment of the game, this page updates with the latest information for Sunday morning’s contest. It should be a dandy, as well. Tottenham may have dropped its two games entering the international break. However, it poses a major test for an Aston Villa side that occupies fifth in the Premier League table.
WHO
|Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
WHAT
|English Premier League
WHEN
|9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, October 29, 2023
WHERE
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
With such a strong start from Unai Emery’s side, this is a surprisingly enticing game. Tottenham was leading the league table before its back-to-back losses against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. At the same time as Tottenham’s success, Villa has been thriving. In the side’s last eight games, it has one draw and one loss to go along with six wins. That helped the club climb the table. Still, a trip to North London presents a major challenge.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa: Follow along for live updates
Unfortunately for Spurs fans, this is not a Tottenham side at its best. Injuries have been killer to a side that was a fantastic watch for neutrals. James Maddison and Micky van de Ven picked up injuries in the loss against Chelsea. Richarlison underwent a small surgery that is ruling him out, and a number of other Spurs stars are out. For example, Ivan Perisic is out for likely the entire season.
Aston Villa will not care, though. Instead, a weakened Spurs side presents an opportunity for Emery to pick up points against a key rival. Aston Villa only trails Tottenham by one point. A win would not only jump Tottenham in the table, but it would close the gap with the league leaders. One of, if not both, Manchester City and Liverpool will drop points this weekend when they play one another.
Full Time: Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa
Villa grab a huge win as Spurs lose their third consecutive game
90' There will be six minutes of stoppage time
Villa make a triple switch as they look to see out the game.
85' Son's goal is disallowed again for offside
After Porro hits the post, Son follows up to tap in but once again he is deemed offside.
Meanwhile, Veliz comes on for the brilliant Lo Celso
80' Can Villa hold on
We are into the last ten minutes. Vicario keeps his side in the game before Watkins heads wide. The Villa striker is shown the yellow for trying to delay the proceedings
74' Spurs make a switch
Skipp comes on for Gil. Martinez makes two great saves to preserve his side's lead.
70' Vicario denies Digne
The Spurs keeper is at full stretch as he denies Lucas Digne from a direct freekick.Watkins almost scores from the resulting corner.
68' Spurs come close
How was Ben Davies not scored. The defender fails to hit the target with his header from barely a yard out. What a chance.
61' Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa
It's a brilliant finish from Watkins as he puts his side ahead. Unai Emery would be delighted.
59' Son's goal disallowed
Johnson squares it for Son who taps home but for the second time this afternoon, the South Korean is denies by the offside flag
54' Spurs almost go ahead
Lo Celso cushions it for Kulusevski who plays a one-two with Son and squares it off for Brennan but the latter can't slide it home. Brilliant from the home side.
52' Villa go close
The substitute Leon Bailey takes a shot on goal and Vicario pushes it to the post and then gathers it. That was close.
46' Second half underway
The hosts get us underway
Half Time: Spurs 1-1 Aston Villa
What a game. Villa have clawed their way back despite being outplayed by Spurs. We will have a cracking second half.
45+7' Spurs 1-1 Aston Villa
Pau Torres scores the equalizer with a wonderful header from Luiz's corner. And we are level. The former Villareal defender atones for his previous mistake. VAR confirms and the goal stands.
45+5' Spurs survive
Porro gives it away just outside the box but Villa can't take advantage. That's a mighty let off for the hosts.
45' There will be six minutes of added time
Porro is receiving treatment after going down from Kamara's challenge. The Villa player, however, had made contact with the ball first.
43' Spurs goal ruled out for offside
Son finishes off a brilliant move but the South Korean had strayed offside during the buildup. Villa survive
41' McGinn gets a yellow
The Villa midfielder goes into the book after holding Hojberg's leg
38' Kamara goes into the book
Lo Celso is easily past Kamara and is brought down by the Villa player with a needless challenge. Earns a yellow.
35' Kulusevski comes close
The winger gets it on his favorite left foot and he cuts in to curl it just wide.
32' Hojberg replaces Bentancur
That's a nasty challenge from Cash on Bentancur and the midfielder hobbles off to be replaced by Hojberg
24' VAR rules Villa goal offside
And in a matter of seconds, Watkins heads home from Digne's brilliant cross from the left wing. But VAR takes a long time to check and chalks it off for offside.
22' Spurs 1-0 Aston Villa
What a hit from Lo Celso. An absolute thunderbolt from the left-footed midfielder past his national teammate Emiliano Martinez. It took a deflection off Luiz but that was a peach.
20' Son with a glorious opportunity
Gil floats in a beautiful cross from the left wing but Son can't get his head onto it to direct home.
16' Yet another chance for Spurs
Porro is through on goal but can't square it off for Johnson. he should have taken the shot himself.
15' Offside yet again
Kulusevski just strays offside from Bentancur's through ball. He was through one-on-one but Martinez saved it.
13' Spurs come close yet again
The offside flag spares Son's blushes as he can't tap home from close range. However, Brenan Johnson had strayed offside in the buildup from Porro's pass.
This has been a great watch so far
7' Martinez makes a good stop
Wonderful interplay from Spurs as Gil's shot is well saved by Martinez.
Both teams have started well
5' How haven't Villa scored
Pau Torres gets a free header on goal but his effort goes just wide.
3' Huge chance for Spurs
First Udogie is through on goal but can't find the target from Porro's ball. Digne then gives the ball away and Kulusevski hits the post. What a start that would have been for the hosts.
And we are underway
The visitors get us underway...
This will be a great watch
It's 4th vs 5th as Spurs host Villa in what promises to be a cracker of an encounter.
The Team news are in
Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Davies, Royal, Udogie, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Gil, Kulusevski, Johnson
Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Carlos, Konsa, Mcginn, Luiz, Kamara, Cash, Diaby, Watkins
