We’ve got all the information you’ll need on how to watch Napoli on US TV and streaming.

Gli Azzurri

Napoli is not as decorated as some of their Italian rivals in Serie A. But the Blues of Naples still retain an iconic status – namely thanks to their association with the legendary Diego Maradona. The Argentinean maestro played with the club from 1984-1991, winning two Serie A titles, Coppa Italia, and a UEFA Cup in the process. Maradona is such an important figure to the club that they named their stadium in his honor, after he passed away in 2020, to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. After an over thirty-year title drought, Napoli finally won their next Serie A Scudetto in 2023.

Where can I watch Napoli?

Napoli is a frequent player on the international stage. Here’s how you can see their matches in all the different competitions:

Watch Napoli in Serie A:

TV: CBS Sports Network*

Streaming: Paramount+

*Only 1-2 games each week are featured on CBSSN, if any

Watch Napoli in the Coppa Italia:

TV: N/A

Streaming: Paramount+

Watch Napoli in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Napoli Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can pop up anywhere, so check our Club Friendly TV schedule page for the latest listings.

Napoli Streaming Options

You can catch pretty much every game for Italian Serie A clubs on one service.

All Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA club matches are streamed live via Paramount+.

Select UEFA Champions League games do air on CBS and Univision TV channels, however, Paramount+ does have every game.

Watch Napoli with Paramount+:

CBS Sports Golazo Network every so often will feature a UEFA game.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Napoli TV schedule page.

Have questions on how to watch Napoli? Let us know in the comments section!