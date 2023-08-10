Tottenham Hotspur has officially accepted an offer from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. The German giants previously saw three bids rejected by the Premier League side for the star striker. However, The Athletic is reporting that Bayern’s latest offer of over $110 million was finally accepted late on Wednesday.

The potential transfer is now up to Kane.

Despite recent news that the England international was leaning towards staying at Spurs, a move to Germany now looks likely. Kane did not want the negotiations to drag on until after the start of the 2023/24 season. Nevertheless, the two teams have agreed to fee just days before Spurs begin their next campaign. The north London club face Brentford on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Kane is entering his final year under contract with Tottenham in the 2023/24 campaign. Although the forward has enjoyed life with new manager Ange Postecoglou so far, there has not been any progress in a potential contract extension with the team. Spurs had to make the choice between selling their superstar now or watching him leave for free next summer.

Spurs would have just 3 weeks to sign a new center forward

Assuming Kane accepts the move, Spurs will now have three weeks to utilize their new funds to secure a replacement. The Premier League club has already spent around $200 million on new signing throughout the summer transfer window. This includes turning loan deals for Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro into permanent transfers. Spurs, however, would need to continue spending to sign a suitable center forward.

Spurs fans will hope that the club has better luck replacing Kane than they did with Gareth Bale. Real Madrid bought the Welshman in 2013 for a record fee. Then, Spurs bought Erik Lamela and Roberto Soldado as successors. The duo combined to score just 24 Premier League goals in 229 total matches.

Tottenham legend Kane would be key to Bayern attack

Bayern has been looking for a marquee center forward since Robert Lewandowski’s departed the club for Barcelona last summer. Although the Germans collected yet another Bundesliga in May, they will be looking to challenge for a Champions League title once again. Kane would fit in seamlessly in an already-potent Bayern attack.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images