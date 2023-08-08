Harry Kane is reportedly leaning towards staying at Tottenham Hotspur for the 2023/24 season. The star striker has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich for much of the summer. In fact, the Bundesliga side has even submitted three official bids for Kane during the transfer window. However, Spurs have so far rejected all three bids, with the latest denial coming on Monday.

Bayern still discussing possible Kane transfer with Spurs

The Athletic is reporting that, despite being open to a move, Kane now inclines to remain a Spurs player. The news outlet also claims that the striker is hesitant to switch clubs after the upcoming season starts. Spurs begin their 2023/24 campaign against Brentford on Sunday, August 13th.

Nevertheless, Bayern is not giving up on their pursuit of Kane. Although the German giants have previously stated that their third offer was their final one, the two teams are still in discussions for the transfer. According to The Guardian, Bayern’s latest bid hovered around $109 million. Spurs are, however, reportedly holding out for closer to $126 million.

Striker has liked new coach’s playing style at club

Kane has so far enjoyed playing under new manager Ange Postecoglu. The Greek-Australian coach was hired earlier this summer and the striker has been impressed. Kane netted four goals in the club’s 5-1 friendly victory against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday. After the match, Postecoglu claimed that his star is “invested” at Spurs, but did admit that a final decision on Kane’s future has not yet been made.

“We can’t wait (around) for a decision either way to get going. We don’t have the time or the luxury to do that. You saw today that Harry certainly is invested in what we’re doing and we’ll keep on doing that unless something changes,” claimed the Spurs coach.

Bayern has been on the search for a new star striker ever since Robert Lewandowski departed for Barcelona last summer. Kane would seemingly be a perfect fit for the reigning Bundesliga champs. However, they will need to increase their final offer if they truly want to make the England international their new number nine.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo