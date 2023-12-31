Barcelona reportedly have shocking plans to outdo other clubs in the pursuit of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

After going on loan to La Liga club Getafe, the Englishman has been drawing quite an audience in Spain.

The charges against Greenwood, including attempted sexual assault and violence, were dismissed back in February. When according to Greater Manchester Police important witnesses withdrew their cooperation.

Later on, Manchester United decided to ship the young player out to Getafe of La Liga so that he could keep playing soccer. The Old Trafford side had determined that Greenwood would not be a good fit for their team this year.

The Premier League is under constant media scrutiny and attention. Thus, the reaction following such a decision would have only made matters worse.

In the aftermath, the 22-year-old had to start anew in a different country and league. Yet, after over a year on the sidelines, he is still having an influence in La Liga.

Real Madrid and Barcelona locked in battle

After joining the Azulones, Greenwood has been instrumental in the team’s rise to eighth place in the Spanish top division. With five goals and four assists in 15 appearances under coach Jose Bordalas, the striker has been outstanding.

At the conclusion of the campaign, Greenwood’s fate remains uncertain. There is still hope that he may be able to play for United since his contract does not end until the summer of 2025.

But that doesn’t seem plausible at all. It would be more prudent for Erik ten Hag to get rid of the player in order to monetize on him while they still can. His performances have left Getafe quite pleased, and they are eager to sign him permanently.

An earlier report this week said that in an attempt to sign Greenwood permanently, Getafe had submitted a club-record bid of $51 million. That so, the player’s long-term commitment at the Estadio Coliseum is far from certain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, two Spanish giants, have been greatly notified of a potential transfer by Greenwood’s performance.

After his meteoric ascent with Manchester United, the 22-year-old has the potential to repeat his success at the UEFA Champions League level. At least, that’s what the El Clasico giants reportedly think of the Englishman.

Given the magnitude of his influence, they are said to be prepared to face whatever criticism that signing him would produce. A fresh revelation has now shown the unbelievable measures the Blaugrana are prepared to go to get the player’s signature.

Barcelona are being heavily linked to Greenwood

Anything to prevent Greenwood from joining rivals

Indeed, The Sun reports that the Catalan club is prepared to spend 40 million euros to get his services. Also, the club’s famous No. 10 jersey is supposedly going to be a tempting offer to Greenwood in the hopes of luring him.

The strategic attractiveness of Messi’s empty No. 10 shirt is an integral aspect of Barcelona’s charm. It represents the handoff of power from one generation to the next.

Having played in 778 games for the club, the Argentine scored 672 goals and added 303 assists before departing in August 2021. Ansu Fati received Messi’s jersey when the 36-year-old left for Paris Saint-Germain.

The transfer of the Spaniard to Brighton on a loan in September of this year meant that it was without an owner. Thus, the Blaugrana may offer Greenwood the chance to emulate Messi in an effort to persuade him to reject a big transfer to Madrid.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pressinphoto