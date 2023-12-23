The three biggest clubs in Spain are allegedly vying for the signature of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood during the next summer transfer window.

In the wake of fan and staff anger, Manchester United decided against reintroducing Greenwood to the first squad. Instead, they sent him out on loan to La Liga side Getafe on the day of the transfer deadline.

Five goals in 15 games for the Azulones has led many to believe that the former England striker is beginning to reclaim his peak performance. As a result, scouts are swarming to see him play.

Currently, Greenwood’s return to United is due next summer. Nevertheless, he is about to be permanently sold after being told that he has no future with the club.

The end of the 2024-25 season will mark the conclusion of his contract with the Old Trafford team. Thus, a permanent deal for the Red Devils academy product has been on the agenda at Getafe.

Financial concerns for Getafe

But, according to a recent story in the Daily Mail, the Spanish side are worried that they wouldn’t be able to afford the transfer fee. When they signed Greenwood in the summer, they worked out a season-long loan with a penalty provision that would cost United $273,000 if he returned to the club in January.

Mason Greenwood has yet to represent Manchester United since his arrest in January 2022

Additionally, in the event that the Premier League side sell the player to another club, Getafe would also get 20 percent of the fee. But since things have gone swimmingly for Getafe in Madrid, they are looking for ways to hold on to him beyond the current season.

At the same time, his form has been unexpectedly strong, drawing attention from other squads. And a transfer to one of the three most successful teams in Spanish soccer may soon be in the works.

Greenwood sparks fight between La Liga top 3

Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly want to sign the 22-year-old, via talkSPORT. After losing Karim Benzema, Los Blancos are still short in attack. Furthermore, Joselu, who has played for Stoke and Newcastle, doesn’t seem like a long-term solution.

On the other hand, their arch-rivals, the Blaugrana may want to augment their offensive options shortly, given they now only have 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski a natural striker. The youngster is being monitored by more than just the El Clasico adversaries, though.

The player apparently has Atletico Madrid’s attention. He is a target for next summer after an outstanding performance at the Wanda Metropolitano. It was reported by Mundo Deportivo.

His latest performance in the Spanish top division was outstanding, as he scored a goal and assisted on another. In fact, the United ace helped Getafe rally from a 3-0 deficit to earn a 3-3 draw vs Atletico.

Since then, everyone has been singing the winger’s praises, and Atletico star Antoine Griezmann is no exception. The Frenchman said that the Red Devils loanee “hurt them a lot” all game long.

It is very unlikely that he would join another English team. However, rumors have circulated that Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Pressinphoto : IMAGO / PA Images