Troublesome forward Mason Greenwood signed for Getafe in a controversial late-night loan on Friday.

After a six-month inquiry into his behavior, the 21-year-old forward’s expected departure from Old Trafford was announced last month.

United launched their own inquiry when the Crown Prosecution Service dismissed allegations of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control against him in February 2023.

The deadline for the evaluation was subject to a delay. With the Premier League team looking to reinstate the player, fan outcry was present.

On August 21, however, United put an end to any speculation about the investigation’s conclusion. They issued a statement indicating Greenwood and the club had mutually agreed for him to pursue his playing career elsewhere.

Mason Greenwood joined Getafe due to limited options

But it hasn’t been simple to find a suitor for the youngster. Greenwood has been looking towards international opportunities after teams in England backed out of a prospective contract.

After rumors surfaced that Steven Gerrard’s Saudi club Al-Ettifaq were planning an approach, Italian side Roma promptly pulled themselves out of the race.

Lazio held interest in signing the English forward

Manchester United elected to agree only to a loan, although Greenwood’s short-term future is resolved.

The English side won’t have to release him in September with the player agreeing to spend the whole season on loan at Getafe.

Lazio, a huge club in Italy, made an offer, backed out, and then attempted to bring the deal back before the Serie A window closed. However, they were unable to finalize the deal in time.

Getafe are just covering a small portion of Greenwood’s wages and have yet to pay any loan fees. United had no choice but to approve a loan to Getafe before the transfer window closed.

United issued the following statement: “Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images