Our Getafe TV schedule has all the games for the small Spanish club.

Based just outside of Madrid, Getafe has an interesting history, despite never winning any major honors.

Getafe TV Schedule

Getafe on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Sunday, August 20 11:30 AM ET Girona vs. Getafe ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Monday, August 28 01:30 PM ET Getafe vs. Alavés ( Spanish LaLiga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1983

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Manager: José Bordalás

Spanish top-flight titles: 0

Spanish Copa del Rey: Runners-up (2007, 2008)

European titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Getafe Match?

You can catch every La Liga match on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The Copa del Rey is available on the service as well.

The majority of La Liga games are simulcast on the ESPN Deportes network in Spanish. Fubo and DirecTV Stream are services which carry the network, so if you have those or a cable plan that has Deportes, you don’t need an ESPN+ subscription.

Watch Getafe on ESPN+:

Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More

Getafe are very rarely participants in European competitions. But when they do make the cut, look to Paramount+ (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League).

In Spanish, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN televise UEFA games, with streaming on ViX.

Getafe History

The origins of football in Getafe go back to Sociedad Getafe Deportivo, founded in 1923. That club played in the lower tiers until 1932. Another club was founded in 1945 after the war, named Club Getafe Deportivo.

This team lasted until 1982, moving from the sixth tier all the way to the second by the end. But the tenure in the Segunda was not successful, finishing near no better than 10th place, and finally being relegated in 1982. The club dissolved at the end of the season.

A merger between Club Deportivo Peña Getafe (originally a club made of local Real Madrid supporters founded in 1976) and the older side Club Getafe Promesas resulted in the Getafe Club de Fútbol we know today, which was officially founded in July 1983.

Four promotions in a row saw the new club jump from regional leagues to the third tier right off the bat. And eventually by 1994 they were in the second division. But they bounced back down to the third division on two separate occasions around the turn of the millennium.

2004 was the breakthrough, as they made it to La Liga for the first time. Aside from one lone season in D2 in 2016-17, the club has remained a La Liga side ever since. The promotion made them the first team from the Community of Madrid, but not from the capital city itself, to play in La Liga. It marked an astonishing rise from the very bottom of the pyramid to the top in just 20 years.

Highlights from the 21st century stay in La Liga include back-to-back Copa del Rey finals appearances in 2007 and 2008, and a fifth place league finish in 2019.

The club have appeared three times in the UEFA Cup/Europa League. 2008’s trip to the quarterfinals was the furthest they have advanced.



The Coliseum Alfonso Pérez was opened in 1998, and holds 16,500 fans, making it one of the smallest venues in La Liga. It hosted the 2010 UEFA Women’s Champions League Final.

Getafe News

