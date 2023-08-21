Mason Greenwood will not play for Manchester United ever again. On Monday, the Premier League side issued a statement revealing the conclusions of its internal investigation. The club and Greenwood mutually agreed that he cannot recommence his career at Old Trafford. As a result, he will have to look elsewhere for professional soccer.

In its statement, United did claim that the social media posts and the evidence from the Mason Greenwood trial did not paint the full picture. Moreover, United concluded that Greenwood did not commit the accused offenses. Therefore, United may deny the player’s future at the club due to the expansive criticism and backlash.

This past week, The Athletic published a story bringing United’s Greenwood return plan to light. That reporting led United supporters, politicians and general soccer fans to slam the club. It identified ‘hostile figures’ that only grew in quantity when that report came out.

The former phenom last played for Manchester United in late January 2022. Not long after, the initial report of Greenwood committing sexual assault came forward. United quickly suspended the player.

Now, he will have to look elsewhere if he is to continue his playing career.

Manchester United ousts Mason Greenwood

Greenwood also published a statement after United’s verdict went public. He says the mutual agreement to part ways can help the club grow without Greenwood’s notoriety.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me,” Greenwood said. “The best decision for us all is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.”

There is no indication of where Greenwood may continue his playing career. Over the summer, several reports rolled in about moves to Italy or Turkey. However, any club he goes to will have to deal with the backlash. Benjamin Mendy made his Ligue 1 debut after dealing with rape accusations during time at Manchester City. Rival fans provided banners against Mendy’s status in the French top flight.

PHOTO: IMAGO / News Images