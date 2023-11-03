At Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag is under intense scrutiny, and Manchester United may decide on sacking the Dutch manager. The Red Devils’ hierarchy is understandably unhappy after a series of humiliating losses. Most recently, Newcastle dumped United out of the League Cup in the fourth round. That loss, a 3-0 embarrassment, compounded another 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford at the hands of crosstown rivals Manchester City.

Erik ten Hag had a phenomenal season in his debut stint with the English side. United won the League Cup last season with a win in the final over Newcastle. Also, United reached the FA Cup Final, where it lost to Manchester City. In the league, United finished third, which qualified the side for the UEFA Champions League. However, the present position is unsustainable due to the high cost of acquisitions and the high expectations at United.

Off-field distractions have been a problem this season, however. Antony has been placed on leave as the Brazilian investigates charges of domestic violence against him, which he denies. There has also been no resolution to his public feud with Jadon Sancho. Ten Hag is barring the English winger from training with the rest of United’s team.

Additionally, the Manchester Evening News reports a few of the team’s players began to doubt the Dutch manager’s abilities. United sits eighth in the Premier League. Poor Champions League results have its status in the competition in jeopardy.

How they have folded in recent games brings back memories of Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenures as coaches. Thus, some have suggested that a switch on the bench may help the squad’s fortunes.

Odds of Ten Hag sacking at United slashed

While the squad has struggled so far this season, having lost eight of their first 15 games across all competitions, the Dutchman’s job as manager does not seem to be in danger just yet, as per the latest reports.

Recent results for the Red Devils include victories against Brentford, Sheffield United, and Copenhagen. Their past two losses were 3-0 shutouts against Premier League and EFL Cup opponents Manchester City and Newcastle, respectively.

In light of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of Newcastle, the chances of Ten Hag becoming the next Premier League manager to quit went from 9/1 to 2/1 by bookies, The Standard suggests.

Ten Hag’s chances of quitting Old Trafford before Christmas have decreased to 6/4 as several have pointed out how the Glazers’ bad handling of the club has been a significant alleviation of his troubles.

United reveals official stance on their manager

Despite the fact that the odds are stacked against him, the under-fire manager has attended secret key meetings with chief executive Richard Arnold.

The Dutchman met with the club’s CEO on Thursday to discuss the Red Devils’ recent bad run of results. Reports of tension in the dressing room fuel players’ purported discontent with Ten Hag’s treatment.

Ten Hag reportedly tried to persuade Arnold that he could still save their season and turn around their form during their ‘cordial’ talk, as revealed by the Daily Star.

In addition, the Old Trafford side has refuted rumors stating they are lining up prospective successors for the ex-Ajax man. Unless the team’s performance drastically improves, United may look at sacking ten Hag.

However, United has taken steps to refute such allegations. An official statement said, “The report claiming that we are exploring alternatives to Erik ten Hag as manager is categorically false.”

