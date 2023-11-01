Manchester United continued its dismal 2023/24 campaign with a pounding at the hands of Newcastle in the League Cup fourth round. The 3-0 loss is the second-straight United defeat by that scoreline. Manchester City defeated the Red Devils in Premier League play at the weekend. That game was also at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will face serious questions regarding his club. Last season, United defeated Newcastle in the League Cup Final. This season, United crashes out of the competition early. Furthermore, United’s play on the night against a largely reserve side of Newcastle showed no progression or development. Newcastle dominated from start to finish, and the scoreline reflected that much.

With Manchester United’s loss tonight, it is its eighth defeat in 15 games this season. The last time United had a poor run like this was in 1972 when Frank O’Farrell managed Manchester United. O’Farrell was sacked shortly after.

Newcastle dominant at Old Trafford in League Cup win over United

After just five minutes, Newcastle faced an early injury problem. Matt Targett, who started in the middle of the field for Eddie Howe, left the game with a lower-body injury. He adds the growing injury concerns for Newcastle. Fortunately for the Magpies, his replacement made an impact. Miguel Almiron, who generally plays on the wing, entered for Targett.

Just before the half-hour mark, the first-half substitute gave the visitors the lead. Abysmal defending by Manchester United during a Newcastle counterattack allowed Tino Livramento to carve through the United midfield and defense. He played a pass into the United box, where Almiron guided the ball into Andre Onana’s net.

Lewis Hall doubled Newcastle’s lead in the 38th minute. Again, United was sloppy at the back. After a failed clearance, Hall volleyed the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box. The ball bounced once as it pierced the side netting of the United net. A stunned Old Trafford saw its side fall behind with two goals in seven minutes.

A disappointing Manchester United entered the dressing room at halftime with boos pouring in from the crowd.

United’s woes, Newcastle’s brilliance continue in second half

United responded to those jeers with a significantly livelier start to the second 45 minutes. Attacks rolled in down the left and right side, as Antony and Alejandro Garnacho both dribbled. Still, United did not fire any shots that demanded serious action from Martin Dúbravka.

It was the opposite for Newcastle. Its first major chance of the second half came 15 minutes into the second period. Joe Willock went on a mazy run in the Manchester United half. He earned a glimmer of space and curled a shot from outside the area beyond Andre Onana. Manchester United, which lost at the weekend by three goals, now trailed Newcastle by three at Old Trafford.

Newcastle, now cruising along on the road, welcomed any Manchester United pressure. The hosts failed to generate any real threat. While that would normally be a testament to resolute defending, Newcastle was not playing its strongest side. Therefore, it spoke about the struggles of the current Manchester United.

PHOTO: IMAGO