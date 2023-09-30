Despite domestic abuse charges hanging over Brazilian winger Antony, Manchester United have announced that he will return to training soon.

The Greater Manchester Police have recently spoken with the 23-year-old, who only returned to England this week after staying in Brazil since September. After this discussion, all internal measures came to a close.

Antony has yet to be detained or prosecuted in either Brazil or Britain. In addition, he was able to leave the voluntary interview at his own leisure.

According to Gabriela Cavallin’s statements to Brazilian media earlier this month, Antony is guilty of physically abusing her on many occasions. A further two women have also accused the winger of assault, although he has rejected the claims they made. At this time, he is yet to face any charge of criminal wrongdoing.

What did Manchester United say about Antony’s comeback?

The team released a statement stressing their status as Antony’s employment and announcing their decision to let him resume training at Carrington.

“Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so. As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington.

“He will be also available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case. As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse.

“We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse,” the statement said.

When could Antony make on-field return?

While the police investigations are ongoing, the most recent ruling has rendered him eligible for first-team selection. Although, Antony skipped training over the weekend.

He also missed United’s encounter against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Old Trafford. The Brazilian winger last played for Erik ten Hag’s side on September 3 in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal. United then granted him a leave of absence beginning on September 10.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo