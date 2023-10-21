Jadon Sancho has received a stark message that his time at Man Utd is running out.

The Englishman has not featured for Manchester United since the end of August, and his absence is linked to a falling out with boss Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old is currently isolated from the first team at Carrington as part of this feud.

Since then, he has been spotted alone at the United Training Centre or assigned to train with the under-18s. In fact, the extent of his exile from the first team is such that he isn’t even allowed to interact or dine with other senior players, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

No signs of Man Utd peace treaty between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

The well-known story centers around Sancho’s accusation that his manager lied after being left out of the matchday squad to face Arsenal in September. Ten Hag had cited the winger’s poor training performances as the reason for his omission, a claim that Sancho refuted in a now-deleted social media post.

Sancho’s future at the club remains uncertain following this dispute. It’s believed that he could be reintegrated if he offers a sincere apology to his coach. However, he has yet to do that, and reports suggest that he shows no signs of backing down despite appeals from senior figures at the club and his colleagues.

Enormous clue posted on Tiktok

The situation has now taken a particularly harsh turn, with the 23-year-old possibly never wearing the Red Devils jersey again. The latest exclusion from team activities is a poignant one, as he was left out of the official squad photo. This was confirmed by both the Manchester Evening News and The Sun.

This squad photo marks the first time United have taken an in-person squad photo since the 2014-15 season. The event took place at the club’s Carrington training complex. A video was posted on United’s official TikTok account, showcasing all the players gathering for the photo.

Notably, Sancho was absent from the video. While the snippet doesn’t individually frame each player, the absence of the England international is conspicuous.

Even players on the fringes of the first team, such as Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, are visible. This further underscored the severity of Sancho’s exclusion.

Photo credit: IMAGO & PRiME Media Images