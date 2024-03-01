Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has announced that Richarlison suffered a knee injury in the club’s last match. The star striker came off in the 71st minute in a matchup with Wolves on Fe. 17. Although the move was initially thought to be a tactical change, it seems as if the Brazilian was dealing with an issue.

“Richarlison is out for three to four weeks,” Postecoglou told reporters on Friday. “He picked up a knee injury last game, so he’ll be out for a little while. Obviously, Sess (Ryan Sessegnon) had a big setback recently, so we’re still down a couple of numbers.”

“Richy is disappointed because he’s been a key contributor, but that has been how our season has gone. We’ll just have to compensate for him being out.”

Tottenham to be without star for three key Premier League fixtures

Spurs will now have to cope without one of their star scorers for their upcoming fixture with Crystal Palace. The two teams face off in a London derby on Saturday, March 2nd. Along with the match against the Eagles, Richarlison will also miss a pair of road games against tricky opponents.

Following the Palace game, the north London side travels to Aston Villa and Fulham within the next two weeks. Villa has been one of the more exciting clubs in the entire Premier League so far this season. Manager Unai Emery has the Midlands team sitting in a Champions League place thanks to netting 56 total goals in the campaign.

Fulham, on the other hand, is currently 12th in the English top-flight standings. However, the west London side plays particularly well at home and Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier this season at Craven Cottage.

Along with Richarlison and Sessegnon, Spurs could be without their two starting fullbacks at the weekend as well. “Destiny (Udogie) has trained but Pedro (Porro) is probably a week away,” continued Postecoglou. “With Sess, it is a tough one. He has worked hard to come back, and it is always more challenging when it happens as a series of events.”

Spurs boss will likely turn to Germany international

Richarlison’s injury is particularly a massive blow to Spurs. Although the Brazilian initially struggled following his move to the club in 2022, he has scored a plethora of meaningful goals in recent months. The 26-year-old forward recently netted nine Premier League goals in an eight-game stretch. Spurs did not lose any of these matches that Richarlison managed to score in.

With the Brazilian out, Postecoglou will have to rely on Timo Werner. The German recently joined the club from RB Leipzig during the January transfer period. The pacy player was previously deployed out on the left flank while Spurs superstar Son Heung-min was away on international duty.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou will now likely have to play both Son and Werner together shortly. Werner has, however, yet to score for Spurs in six total games with the team. The German last netted a goal back in October while with Leipzig.

