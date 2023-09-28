Saudi Pro League teams will lead the charge for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window. The Nigeria international is enjoying a great 2023/24 Serie A season so far with the Italian side. However, a recent social media debacle has seemingly strained the club’s relationship with the star striker.

Napoli created, then deleted, a TikTok that seemingly poked fun at Osimhen’s missed penalty against Bologna. The player’s agent then took to X to rebuke the social media post and even suggested that they could sue the team. Despite the issue, Osimhen started and scored for Napoli during their matchup with Udinese on Wednesday.

Osimhen’s future in doubt as contract negotiations stall

Nevertheless, the striker’s future was already up in the air even before the latest cause of friction. As a result, Mail Sport is claiming that Saudi clubs will once again try to sign Osimhen in January. Al Hilal previously attempted to entice the center forward during the summer window. Napoli, however, rejected the reported $154 million offer.

Aurelio de Laurentiis, Napoli’s owner, previously stated that he was open to selling Osimhen for the right price. The club reportedly wanted a minimum offer of around $165 million.

Napoli is also not necessarily in a rush to sell their superstar though. Team officials have been locked in negotiations with the player’s representatives for a new contract. However, nothing has advanced as of yet. Osimhen’s current Napoli contract is set to expire in 2025.

European teams to also inquire about Napoli striker

Saudi sides are not the only clubs seeking Osimhen come January. The aforementioned news outlet reports that Real Madrid and Chelsea may also want to bring in the striker as well. Real currently has Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as their number one target. However, the LaLiga club could move for Osimhen as a plan B.

Chelsea is currently struggling to score goals despite ownership splashing $1 billion on new players. The Blues would certainly benefit from grabbing Osimhen, but their current wage structure could essentially block a potential transfer. This would possibly open the door for another top European team to rival the Saudis for the Nigerian star.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto