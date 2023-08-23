Fans of I Bianconeri can check out our Udinese TV schedule to find games in Serie A and beyond.

Dating to the 19th century, Udinese have never reached the ultimate prize of winning Serie A.

Udinese TV schedule and streaming links

Monday, August 28 12:30 PM ET Salernitana vs. Udinese ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Saturday, September 02 12:30 PM ET Udinese vs. Frosinone Calcio ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+



Founded: 1896

Stadium: Stadio Friuli

Manager: Andrea Sottil

Italian top-flight / cup titles: 0 / 0

European titles: Intertoto Cup (2000)

Where can I watch the Udinese match?

Serie A and Coppa Italia matches are streamed live on Paramount+. Occasionally games are shown on TV on CBS Sports Network, but these are few and far between and usually only feature marquee clubs.

Every so often, Udinese sneaks into European competition. When they do, look for UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League games on Paramount+ as well.

Spanish telecasts of UEFA competitions are on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Streaming can be found on the ViX platform.

Watch Udinese on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Udinese History

“Società Udinese di Ginnastica e Scherma” was founded in 1896 as an athletics club. While they did play football, these early matches are not considered official. In 1911, members of the club founded the Udinese Calcio side we know today.

The first match was a friendly, a 6-0 win over Juventus. In 1922, the club nearly won the Coppa Italia, but fell 1-0 in extra time in the final. One year later, the football club became fully independent.

When Serie A was created in 1929, Udinese were in the third tier, but after one season made it to Serie B. It would not be until 1950 that the club would finally earn a place in Serie A.

1955 saw the club nearly win what would have been their only top division title, coming in second place behind Milan.

A stint in Serie A in the 80s was cut short by a betting scandal which caused the club to be docked points, and ultimately relegated.

After many years of trips up-and-down the divisions, Udinese have established themselves as a Serie A fixture since the turn of the century. Their best result was 2012, when they earned a 3rd place finish.

Udinese have never won a Coppa or Serie A, but they do have a handful of minor titles, including the Intertoto Cup, Mitropa Cup, and six lower division titles.

Don’t miss a Udinese game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).