Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal is ready to drop serious cash to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian had a breakout campaign during Napoli’s title-winning campaign in the 2022/23 season. He bagged 26 goals in the league to capture the Capocannoniere for most goals in the league in one season. He became the fourth Napoli player to win the award. Additionally, he is the first African to score the most goals in a season in Serie A history.

That success with Napoli last season brought interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs. For example, Manchester United, PSG, Chelsea and more clubs. Yet, each time those transfer rumors heightened, Osimhen repeatedly stated that he was happy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

However, Victor Osimhen may also be happy with the wealth that the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal can provide. According to Sky Sports, the Saudi club offered Napoli $154 million to sign Victor Osimhen. Al Hilal previously sought out Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Even though PSG accepted the bid of $330 million, Mbappe turned down the offer. Of course, Messi opted for Inter Miami, where he has already made his debut in the Leagues Cup.

Victor Osimhen’s $154 million is, ironically, a more affordable option than those two. Still, Napoli wants more than that, according to reports. The club’s minimum price is $165 million for the Nigerian striker. Contract negotiations between Osimhen and Napoli are stalling, though. This provides Al Hilal a chance to swoop in and Osimhen to Saudi Arabia.

Victor Osimhen would join other stars in Saudi Arabia

The list of players to make the jump over to Saudi Arabia this summer is expansive. Some of the names include Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez. Al Hilal has acquired the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Malcom. Yet, given the contract offers for Mbappe and Messi, money is no shortage for the club.

If Osimhen truly is a target, outspoken Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis said they would listen to the best offers.

“We have a basic agreement on a two-year extension, but [we are] willing to consider an offer we could not refuse.”

As of now, he and Napoli would refuse the $154 million offer. However, if Al Hilal can bring that sum up, Victor Osimhen may be the next major star to join the Saudi Pro League.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Fotoagenzia