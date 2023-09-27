Napoli could soon be in a legal battle with star striker Victor Osimhen. Roberto Calenda, the agent for Osimhen, proclaimed he could sue the Serie A club due to a recent social media post regarding the forward.

The TikTok in question showed Osimhen missing a penalty kick against Bologna while a high-pitched voiceover says ”gimme penalty please.” Napoli has since deleted the TikTok mocking the striker.

Player’s agent labels the social media post as ‘not acceptable’

“We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor,” Calenda posted on X. “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.”

“A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”

Victor Osimhen deletes Napoli photos on Instagram

Osimhen has responded to the TikTok by deleting all photos of him wearing a Napoli jersey on Instagram. However, he arrived at the club’s hotel prior to the matchup with Udinese on Wednesday. The Nigeria international bypassed a few of his teammates as he appeared at the hotel, but did shake hands with a club official.

Osimhen joined Napoli back in 2020 for around $88 million. The Nigerian has so far racked up 62 goals in 107 total matches with the Italian side. He was heavily linked with a move away from Napoli for much of the summer; however, a hefty price tag scared off any potential bids. Osimhen’s current contract is set to expire at Napoli in 2025.

The star striker has been named in Rudi Garcia’s 24-man squad for Wednesday’s game with Udinese. Nevertheless, it is unclear if he will feature in the starting XI.

