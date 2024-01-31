Nottingham Forest is looking at ways to replace Matt Turner in goal. The United States men’s national team star was previously seen as a shrewd signing by the club back in August. Forest grabbed the goalkeeper from Arsenal in a deal worth around $9 million. However, things have not exactly gone as planned for the New Jersey native.

Turner has historically been praised for his shot-stopping ability, but he has struggled in this category since arriving at the East Midlands club. His 67.5% save rate currently ranks 15th in the Premier League. On top of his drop in form, Turner has also committed three errors that directly lead to a goal. Only Sheffield United‘s Wes Foderingham currently has more in this category.

Turner’s recent display has left many Forest fans frustrated. More importantly, club owner Evangelos Marinakis was recently so annoyed with the goalkeeper that he broke a TV near his seat at the City Ground. Forest hosted Arsenal on Tuesday night and Gabriel Jesus scored a goal that went right through Turner’s legs and into the net.

Forest officials discussing a deal with Palace for keeper

It seems as if Turner’s latest blunder may be the last straw. Sky Sports is reporting that Marinakis is discussing a potential deal with Crystal Palace for Sam Johnstone. The England international is not exactly pushing for a move, but his playing time has dwindled in recent weeks.

Johnstone previously started Palace’s first 16 games in Premier League play this season. Nevertheless, a subsequent minor calf injury sidelined the 30-year-old shot-stopper during the entire month of December. While he has since recovered from the setback, fellow Englishman Dean Henderson has kept his place between the sticks.

Palace is also not in a rush to sell their now backup goalie. However, the aforementioned news outlet claims that an offer of at least $15.2 million could start a discussion. Johnstone also has to think about playing time as the 2024 European Championship is approaching. As the transfer period closes on Thursday, February 1st, Forest will have to move quickly if they want to secure Johnstone.

Financial issues mean Forest must sell a star player

Forest does, however, have to be careful with their January spending. The Premier League recently charged the club, along with Everton, with breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws. The club will appeal the charges, but they will face a points deduction for the violation.

As a result of their financial issues, Forest will have to sell before they can buy. It now looks like the team is selling star defender Orel Mangala to Lyon for around $32 million. The deal is not complete. Still, there is an agreement reportedly in place. The French club is also bringing in West Ham midfielder Said Benrahma.

Along with targeting Johnstone, Forest also agreed to a loan deal with Borussia Dortmund for Gio Reyna. The USMNT attacker had offers from other top European clubs but looks set to choose Forest. Reyna is traveling to England on Wednesday to undergo a medical ahead of a six-month loan deal.

PHOTOS: IMAGO