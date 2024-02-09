After seeing many European stadiums, Christian Pulisic has decided that AC Milan’s home stadium is the greatest. In an interview with GQ, the attacker for the United States men’s national team spoke about his time in Italy.

As one would expect from a soccer-mad star, the subject immediately reverted to the San Siro, the stadium that hosts both AC Milan and Inter.

“The support, I mean you can just feel the energy and the passion from everyone in the stadium. [San Siro is] a special stadium, for sure. I’ve been in some good atmospheres in Europe, but this is definitely the best,” he said.

Pulisic can boast of playing at many historic venues, but San Siro tops list

While playing, Pulisic has graced the field at many locations known for their passionate fan bases. The 24-year-old is no novice to traversing unfamiliar terrains; his transfer from Chelsea to the Serie A giants caused ripples initially.

His soccer career has taken him all over the world, from the United States to Germany, where he played for Borussia Dortmund as a youngster. The Signal Iduna Park fans are recognizable by their enormous yellow-and-black supporter wall.

Participating in the Bundesliga required to travel to several other massive, rowdy arenas, such as the Allianz Arena in Munich. There is also the Arena AufSchalke in Schalke, Dortmund’s rivals, and countless more.

But after dazzling the crowd in Dortmund, he finally earned himself a dream-come-true Premier League stint with Chelsea. The hero of the USMNT visited famous venues like Old Trafford and St. James’ Park while in England.

But the attacker had a tough time establishing himself as a regular starter during his four years at Stamford Bridge. To make matters worse for him, the Blues didn’t give him love and didn’t always welcome him with open arms.

During that time, though, he achieved the unprecedented feat of becoming Champions League victor. While he dealt with frequent fitness setbacks, he also encountered intense competition for a starting spot. Then, last summer, the talented American star embarked on a fresh chapter in Italy.

How is life in Milan for Pulisic?

He has traveled around Europe in the Champions League thanks to his previous experiences and his current season with the Rossoneri. While playing in Europe, he has been to several famous stadiums, including the Mestalla, Johan Cruyff Arena, Parc des Princes, Estadio da Luz, and the Santiago Bernabeu.

The American ace went on to say that off the field, life in Milan is going swimmingly. Compared to London and Germany, Milanese life is “much more relaxed and slightly friendlier. They’ve been super welcoming. I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Pulisic became an instant part of Milan’s lineup and had a breakout season in his debut, winning December’s Serie A Player of the Month award. The fact that he has been so productive this season—scoring seven goals and adding six assists across all competitions—may be helping him settle in.

“I think they respect me here. I’ve enjoyed getting to know this league and playing here. I think in general, in Europe, the perception of Americans has come a long way from where I started. Which, it’s crazy to say, was almost 10 years ago,” he added.

