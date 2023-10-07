Jose Mourinho has claimed that he sees himself coaching in Saudi Arabia in the future. The current Roma manager, self-described as the “Special One,” is widely regarded as one of the top coaches in Europe.

He has previously collected silverware at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Mourinho made the remarks during a recent interview with Egyptian television channel MBC. The network is owned by a Saudi media conglomerate. “I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it,” stated Mourinho.

“No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]. Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there.”

Mourinho’s future at Roma is uncertain

The Roma manager may make the move to the Middle East sooner rather than later. The Serie A side is struggling in the early stages of the current campaign. In fact, Roma entered the weekend sitting 13th in the Italian top flight. Mourinho has collected just two wins in seven league matches so far this season.

Reports out of Italy claim that Roma brass may sack Mourinho as early as Sunday. This is assuming that the Yellow and Reds fail to beat Cagliari on the day. Cagliari currently sit bottom of the Serie A table at the moment.

Coach has rejected a move to the Middle East before

Mourinho previously rejected a massive contract offer to manage the Saudi Arabia national team. The coach was also being tracked by Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr as well. Cristiano Ronaldo, previously managed by Mourinho, is the current captain at the club.

The Portuguese superstar began the rush to the Middle Eastern league. Many top players have since joined Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Mourinho also spoke on the forward’s impact on the game in the country.

“Cristiano was the first to go [to Saudi Arabia] and give a different perspective immediately,” said Mourinho. “The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realized in the summer that everything was really changing.”

“Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting.”

Along with coaching Roma, Mourinho also previously joined the board of directors at the Mahd Academy. The group is in place to help discover youth players in Saudi Arabia.

