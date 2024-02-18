Everyone can agree that Luka Modric is having a tough time of it this season for Real Madrid. Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, and Camavinga have all started ahead of the 38-year-old veteran under Carlo Ancelotti’s watch.

Modric was a mainstay in Real Madrid‘s starting lineup last season, so this is a big change. The midfielder reportedly agreed to continue seeing significant playing time when he extended his contract, Relevo says.

But, he wishes the club had been more forthright with him since he believes they didn’t keep these promises.

The Croatia international would have been able to round off his time by making a significant impact. Unfortunately, he feels very disappointed since this has not happened.

Once Modric‘s contract ends this summer, he will likely depart Los Blancos. He could have some say in the squad right up until the season ends, but it won’t be the fitting finish to his stellar 12-year tenure in Madrid.

Rumors circulated yesterday that Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Kylian Mbappe, who would then take over Luka Modric’s number 10 shirt.

What did Ancelotti say about Modric?

On the other hand, Ancelotti has hinted that Luka Modric may be the subject of a renewed offer. The midfielder is free to decide whether or not to sign a potential extension.

Despite the player’s troubles on the field, the seasoned manager had nothing but respect for his professionalism. Similar to Toni Kroos, he has said that Modric would decide his future with the team.

“This issue of Modric I’ve talked a lot with you. With him once and that’s enough. For a player who is used to playing, it’s always harder for him to sit on the bench than others, I understand that,” Ancelotti told the media.

“Luka’s behavior is that of a professional and of a player who continues to fight to be on the pitch. In the dressing room, he continues to contribute the same as when he was playing more. He is very respected and is an example because every day he is ready to train and play at his best, so he continues to be a reference for the squad.

“What the club has done with the last legends is to let them decide. I spoke to Luka about it a month ago and everything is quite clear between the two of us.”

Two options for the future?

While Modric has made 27 appearances for the season so far, he has only started 15 games and has only contributed one goal and six assists. The veteran is reportedly planning to quit on a free transfer this summer due to his lack of playing time, which has persisted despite the club’s injury difficulties this season.

Modric, who will captain Croatia at Euro 2024, will then consider his options, including retirement, before deciding what to do next. The Saudi Pro League’s interest in him from 2023 may follow with a fresh offer. A competing offer from Major League Soccer is supposedly on the way, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Photo: IMAGO / Goal Sports Images