Real Madrid are contemplating an early statement about the departure of a key player before the season ends. Most of the club’s central defenders have been out due to injuries. It has been a theme that has accompanied the team in recent months.

Some have praised Ancelotti for his management of the situation when important players were out with injury in January. Even while the team’s primary focus is on having a successful season finale, some fans are wondering what happens to them after this one.

July will see the conclusion of the contracts of six starting players: Joselu, Nacho, Vasquez, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric. There is also Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga whose loan from Chelsea ends in June.

Compared to the other players, the Croatian seems to be losing playing time at a quicker pace. He has played fewer minutes than any other Madrid midfielder this season, second only to Dani Ceballos.

No future for Modric at Bernabeu

The veteran, who is 38 years old, has slipped in Ancelotti’s hierarchy; the manager has even openly apologized to him for his diminished position on the club this season.

So, after 12 years of partnership, the Spanish giants are ready to cut links with the playmaker. The 38-year-old superstar will not be extending his contract after the current season ends.

Much anticipation has built up over the last several months about the Croatian magician. However, a new rumor from Relevo has strengthened the notion that Modric will go this summer.

The veteran is not pleased with coach Carlo Ancelotti benching him for back-to-back games. Having to play second fiddle to help the team out is something that the player isn’t too happy about.

Real Madrid extended the 38-year-old’s contract by one year in the summer of last year. Yet, he has only made the starting lineup for 10 of La Liga’s 19 games. The intense competition he has shown throughout his career begs him to take a more active role, the report adds.

Unfortunately, the veteran is facing a worsening of his situation. He went 35 minutes in Los Blancos’ most recent three matches against Girona, Atletico Madrid, and Leipzig.

Perfect send-off planned for Luka Modric at Real Madrid

Luka Modric added to the story with his recent comments about Real Madrid.

“I’m not sure I’ve been on the bench for three games in a row, that feeling was especially strange to me. The coach decided it for his own reasons. I repeat I didn’t stay to stay, but I want to play and enjoy football.”

The club wants the player to have a befitting send-off from home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu before the 2023–24 season finishes. Thus, they are contemplating issuing a statement to that effect before the season ends.

Despite rumors that he is being courted by Saudi Arabia, Modric has been silent on the matter of his future with Real Madrid in recent months. He has previously denied any interest in heading to Saudi Arabia.

