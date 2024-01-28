Luka Modric and Real Madrid have had a lovely connection, but it seems like it’s coming to an end. It seems that the Croatian will leave Spain this summer, ending his 12-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Many believe that the 38-year-old is nearing the end of his time as a Madrid player. He will likely not be given a new contract after the 2023-24 season concludes.

It looks like the former Ballon d’Or winner will also be pleased to go, as rumours have it that he has been unhappy with the playing time he has been given by Carlo Ancelotti recently.

Modric is not being utilised regularly by Carlo Ancelotti

The Croat informed the press in October that the matter had been simmering for a while. “It’s certainly a new situation for me not to play as much as before and as much I would like to.

I always want to play, feel best and prepare to give my all.” It now seems as though a summer exit is inevitable”, he said.

What did Ancelotti say about Modric?

This weekend, in the match versus Las Palmas, the most recent episode occurred. After a slow start in Gran Canaria, Los Blancos had to fight back for a second consecutive La Liga matchday.

France player Aurelien Tchouameni scored the game-winning goal after coming off the bench in the 82nd minute. After falling down for most of the game, Ancelotti’s team rallied in the last 25 minutes.

The Italian tactician was ready to use all five of his substitutes in an effort to alter the course of the game. However, Modric stayed on the bench. This follows Ancelotti’s recent tactic of benching the 38-year-old midfielder for two straight matches.

Modric hasn’t started a league game since mid-December. Nevertheless, the manager continued that a technicality, and not the veteran’s form, is the reason for the decision.

“If I’m not sure he’s going to play, I don’t ask him to warm him up. I must respect him When I’m sure he’s going to come on, I ask him to warm up. But, when I have doubts, I don’t. He’s fine, and is available for the next game”, he told media, via Diario AS.

Retirement on table for Modric?

No clear way exists for the 2018 Ballon d’Or ace to get playing time, what with Jude Bellingham dominating in his ideal position as an attacking midfielder.

Modric may be approaching his fifth decade of life and about to have his contract expire. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean he is prepared to retire just yet. He clearly still has high-level aspirations, because he wants more consistent playing time in Madrid.

Recently, it came to light that Saudi club Al-Nassr actively pursued the Croatia captain during the summer transfer window. They put an effort to link him with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a teammate of his at Real Madrid.

According to Goran Vucevic, who was the sports director of the Riyadh-based side at the time, the Knights of Najd negotiated a deal with the 38-year-old during the summer of last year. Despite staying in the Spanish capital, the player reportedly gave serious thought to accepting a contract to play in the Saudi Pro League.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Lagencia