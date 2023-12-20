News is in about the Mexico Copa America friendlies ahead of this summer’s competition.

Mexico will certainly be giving the 2024 Copa America next summer their full attention. After El Tri unveiled a challenging schedule of pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay, it’s only reasonable to make that conclusion.

First up for Mexico is a match against Uruguay on June 5, it has been confirmed. Then, three days later, they will play Brazil. No information about the locations, times, or broadcast has been released as yet.

Nevertheless, it has been reported on many occasions that the games would be held in the US. Once the friendly matches conclude, the three teams will compete in a Copa America tournament in the United States, among six other Concacaf nations.

How have teams fared in 2023?

Along with Jamaica, Ecuador, and Venezuela, Mexico forms Group B. In Houston, Jaime Lozano’s squad will face Jamaica on June 22 to kick off Group B play. The next two matches are against Venezuela on June 26 and Ecuador on June 30, respectively.

Meanwhile, the first match of Brazil’s Copa America campaign will take place on June 24 in Inglewood, California. Meanwhile, the pairing of Honduras and Costa Rica is still up in the air. Later on in the competition, Brazil’s Group Stage matches will include Paraguay and Colombia.

From what we can tell throughout history, the two sides have had their fair share of clashes on the field. With a record of 24 wins, seven draws, and ten defeats in 41 matches, Brazil has encountered El Tri more often than any team except the USMNT, Costa Rica, and Honduras.

Meanwhile, with eight wins, seven draws, and seven losses record in 22 matches played versus Uruguay, Mexico has a higher overall record.

Group C’s opponent, Uruguay, was the highest-ranked team not seeded in the Copa América draw; the U.S. men’s national team will face tough competition from Uruguay. On the other hand, Argentina is the current event champion, having won the previous 2021 edition.

As a result of reaching the semifinals of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League, Panama, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States were all granted invitations to the Copa America. They will be accompanied by the two teams who will prevail in the March play-in matches, which pitted Honduras against Costa Rica and Canada against Trinidad and Tobago.

The four groups for the tournament were drawn earlier in December. The culmination will take place on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mexico Copa America friendlies: Which one of them rules Copa America?

Despite losing the championship match to Argentina two years ago, Brazil remains third all-time with nine tournament victories. They were finalists as hosts of the preceding Copa America in 2021.

Brazil and Mexico last played each other in the 2018 World Cup’s round of sixteen. With goals from Roberto Firmino and Neymar, Brazil moved to the next round. According to the Brazil national team doctor, the latter will not be able to participate in the event next year.

Both Argentina and Uruguay have 15 Copa America championships, although Uruguay hasn’t won one since 2011. Although they have never won the Copa America, Mexico did reach the finals in 1993 and 2001.

Photo: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport.