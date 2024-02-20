The saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe finally looks like it is ending. The Frenchman’s future has been up in the air since last summer, as he was entering his final year under contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Team officials froze Mbappe out of the first team during preseason preparations at the time.

Although he seemed likely to leave the French club in the summer, a short-term understanding was agreed. This was, however, after PSG accepted a $330 million transfer fee from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. While the clubs agreed to a deal, Mbappe blocked the move to remain in his native nation.

After declining the move to the Middle East, the superstar elected to play out his final year under contract with PSG. Mbappe has scored an incredible 32 goals in 31 total matches this season with the Ligue 1 leaders. Nevertheless, he now looks set to finally depart France in July.

Mbappe will earn a quarter of a billion dollars in Real Madrid deal

It was reported last week that Mbappe informed PSG officials that he plans on leaving the club this summer. The news was not exactly surprising, but it did put several teams on alert. Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool quickly expressed interest in a potential free transfer for the Frenchman. However, it seems as if Mbappe has his heart set on a move to Spain.

BBC contributor Guillem Balague claims that Mbappe has agreed to terms with Real Madrid. According to the Spanish reporter, Mbappe will soon sign a five-year deal worth about $16 million annually at Real Madrid.

Along with the base salary, Los Blancos are also giving Mbappe a signing bonus of $162 million. This massive extra fee will spread out over the five-year contract in yearly installments. In total, Mbappe will earn around $242 million to play five seasons with the Spanish giants. In other words, Mbappe will make $48.4 million per year based solely on his wages and signing bonus. While the Suadi Pro League gifts players better wages than any other league, Mbappe almost doubles the next-best-paid player in Europe. That is Harry Kane, who makes $27 million per year at Bayern Munich. It is also important to note that the player will retain a portion of his image rights as well.

Balague also reports that Real manager Carlo Ancelotti already has plans for his new superstar. The coach has penciled in Mbappe more centrally in his future lineup. The decision would move England international Jude Bellingham deeper in midfield while pushing Vinicius Jr further out wide.

Along with positioning, Mbappe could also inherit the No. 10 jersey from Luka Modric. This is, of course, if Croatian departs the club this summer. Real also has the No. 9 shirt free and available as well. However, Mbappe currently wears the No. 10 for France.

Mbappe set to add to an already potent Real squad

Mbappe’s apparent decision to finally join Real is hardly a shock. After all, many expected the Frenchman to sign with the Spanish side in 2022. Despite Real waiting for an official answer at the time, the forward re-signed with PSG that summer. The deal was for two years but included a player option to extend the deal until 2025. Nevertheless, Mbappe has decided against playing the extra season in France.

Assuming the deal with Real concludes, Mbappe is joining an already stacked squad. Along with star duo Bellingham and Vinicius, the Spanish side also has Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga. Real currently leads the LaLiga table by six points over surprise team Girona. Adding Mbappe to the team will certainly help rival Manchester City as the world’s best team.

