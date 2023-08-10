Kylian Mbappe has told PSG officials that he will not be leaving the club this summer. The Frenchman is currently heading to his final year under contract at the club. PSG execs have made it clear that they want to sell the superstar this summer rather than see him depart for free in 2024. Nevertheless, the player has, so far, rejected moves to other clubs.

Sky Sports is reporting that most of Mbappe’s discontent with PSG comes from the team’s transfer policy. The news outlet claims that the France international was promised certain moves after signing his contract last summer. This included Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva. However, the Polish striker subsequently went to Barcelona and the midfielder is still with Manchester City.

French club believes star only wants Madrid move

PSG previously accepted an offer exceeding $300 million for Mbappe made by Saudi side Al-Hilal. The Frenchman, however, would not even meet with the club to discuss a move to the Middle East. This was despite Al-Hilal offering a one-year contract worth around $775 million. Premier League clubs have also been linked with the forward as well, but no offers have panned out just yet.

The potential decision to reject all transfers this summer fuels PSG’s speculation that Mbappe already has his future sorted. The Ligue 1 champions suspect that the Frenchman has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join on a free transfer next summer. Mbappe nearly signed with the Spanish giants last year before opting for the two-year deal with PSG.

Mbappe staying at PSG among key summer departures

Along with Mbappe, PSG is also reportedly willing to listen to offers for Neymar as well. The Brazilian is unhappy at the club and could very well leave Paris before the month is over. PSG would discuss offers from other clubs in the $75-$100 million range for Neymar. A reunion with Barcelona would be the Brazilian’s top priority, but it remains to be seen if the Spanish side can afford the player.

PSG has already lost Lionel Messi this summer as well. With Mbappe and Neymar set to join the Argentine on the way out, the club will be looking for a complete overhaul in their once incredible attack.

