This summer, it seems like all the major transfer sagas revolve around Paris Saint-Germain players.

The reigning French champions are losing not one but two true A-list stars. Neymar and Messi are seemingly sure to go, with the latter opting for MLS side Inter Miami. To make matters worse, Kylian Mbappe’s saga has been an ugly look for the French champions.

In Neymar’s case, the split is mutual. After leaving Barcelona for an astounding $255 million in 2017, Neymar spent six years playing in France. There, the most expensive player in history scored 118 goals in 173 appearances.

However, his tenure has not been a ringing success. The club only made it past the Champions League round of 16 twice with Neymar in its ranks.

Neymar one of many players PSG wants to get rid of this summer

There have been rumors that new coach Luis Enrique is ready to offload him this summer. Much of that is because of inconsistencies with injury. He has never made more than 22 league appearances in a single season for the club.

In fact, the French team forced the Brazilian, who is now fully healed from his most recent injury, to practice on his own. They also forced Marco Verratti, another top player who is expected to leave, to do the same. Moreover, Kylian Mbappe is training with reserves, even though he is fully healthy.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Neymar was also absent from the pre-season media day when players pose for their official LFP portraits. Now, the news the 31-year-old forward wants to leave the Parc des Princes tipped off many MLS clubs.

MLS club is ‘concrete’ option for Neymar, can compete against Messi

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims that Lionel Messi’s former teammate is receiving serious attention from Los Angeles FC. The Italian journalist suggests, via CaughtOffside, Neymar would rather play for Barcelona again, where he had previously found tremendous success, than stay in Paris.

However, the Blaugrana has not said if it will try to re-sign their former winger, which might provide Major League Soccer an opportunity. Romano said the United States’ interest in Neymar is ‘concrete’, and he advised supporters to ‘keep an eye on the MLS option’ amid growing curiosity over the player’s future.

