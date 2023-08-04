It’s been years since the speculation began about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe signing with Real Madrid.

This summer’s transfer window, though, may mark the conclusion of the saga. The Frenchman seems destined to one day play at Santiago Bernabeu, even if that doesn’t happen during the 2023-24 season.

The most exciting part of the story occurred during the 2021 summer transfer window. The Spanish club Real Madrid made their intentions known by submitting three offers for the Frenchman. PSG risked losing its best asset in a free transfer the next year. Regardless, the French club stood firm and rejected all Real Madrid offers for Kylian Mbappe.

Then, everyone was taken aback when the superstar decided to renew his contract with the French champs. The 2018 World Cup winner signed a new two-year contract with the Parisians in May 2022, with an additional year added as an option.

PSG angry with Mbappe and Madrid

This summer, the attacker wrote a letter to the club to decline the offer of a contract extension. That would have kept him with the team until June 2025. In light of his refusal to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the club has decided to sell their prized possession.

The French champions aren’t happy because they think he already decided to sign with Real Madrid.

Four Real Madrid players on radar of French side

Catalan outlet Sport reports, in an act of ‘revenge’, PSG is preparing transfer bids for four players from Real Madrid. In their sights are players such as Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and the youthful Nico Paz.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has no intention of selling any of the quartet, but the Ligue 1 winners are said to be unconcerned and intend to act out of revenge. This follows reports that the Parc des Princes outfit is contemplating filing an official complaint with FIFA against Madrid. It wants compensation for the Spanish side contacting Mbappe without obtaining the club’s approval.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images