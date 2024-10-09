Liverpool is set to be without star goalkeeper Alisson for at least one month. The Brazilian number one most recently withdrew from a matchup with Crystal Palace on October 5th. As the Reds held a narrow 1-0 lead, Alisson suffered a hamstring injury late in the game. He was eventually replaced by Vitezslav Jaros in the 79th minute. Liverpool went on to win the match.

The latest setback is the second injury that Alisson has suffered so far this season. The goalkeeper also previously missed two matches in late September due to a thigh issue. Liverpool managed to win both of the games, including a 5-1 Carabao Cup thumping of West Ham.

With Alisson in the team, the Reds currently have the best defensive record in the Premier League. For instance, Liverpool has allowed just two total goals in the division this season. Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are tied with the second-fewest goals conceded in the English top flight with six.

Kelleher: ‘I want to be playing week in, week out’

While Jaros entered the fray for Alisson against Palace, Caoimhin Kelleher will now take over for the Brazilian between the sticks. The Republic of Ireland international missed the most recent match due to illness.

Kelleher is widely seen as one of the better backup goalkeepers around. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp previously labeled the Irishman as the best number two in the world. Despite this praise, Kelleher is unlikely to be a permanent starter going forward.

Alisson still has two years remaining on his current contract. His situation, however, is complicated by Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili earlier this summer. The Georgia international remains with Valencia on loan and will officially join the Reds next summer.

Liverpool’s decision to bring in Mamardashvili has not exactly sat well with Kelleher. The goalkeeper recently answered questions about the issue during an interview with talkSPORT Daily. He also discussed former manager Jurgen naming him the best number two in the world as well.

“It’s probably not a tag I want,” replied Kelleher. “I want to be playing week in, week out and be that number one.”

“At the moment, the situation for me is I’ll get these opportunities, and I need to do well when I do get the opportunities and play well. That’s kind of my main focus obviously. When I do get that chance to come in and play well.”

“I feel I have the quality to play well, whenever I’m needed, even if that means I’ve not played a game for a few weeks I can come in and still show my quality and do well. So, I think that’s obviously the most important part to be ready whenever called upon.”

Liverpool turns to Kelleher while Alisson misses grueling month

While Kelleher’s long-term future may be up in the air, he will get a massive opportunity in the coming weeks. The moment, however, will not be easy for the Irishman. Liverpool faces a tough test over the next month or so.

The Reds, with their backup goalkeeper in place, host Chelsea in their first match back from the international break. They will then go on to play RB Leipzig, Arsenal, and Brighton twice. One of these matchups against the Seagulls comes in the Carabao Cup. Kelleher will likely remain as the starter for games against Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa as well.

Following the Villa matchup, there is yet another international break. It may be too soon to determine when Alisson will be available again. For instance, the Brazilian may return after this two-week break. Liverpool travels to Southampton before facing Real Madrid following the November break.

