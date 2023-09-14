Follow each match from the Boys in Green with our Republic of Ireland national team TV Schedule.

Unlike some other sports, like rugby union, today the island of Ireland is split into two national teams in soccer: the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. This split reflects the political division, with Northern Ireland a part of the UK and the Republic of Ireland an independent country.

Initially, the team competed as the Irish Free State, alongside another team that represented the entire island, until 1950. In 1953, the current arrangement and naming conventions for the teams were adopted – with the previous island-wide team becoming Northern Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland team has competed at three World Cups – all between 1990 and 2002. They were denied qualification for 2010 and 2018 when they lost in the playoffs. This included the infamous Thierry Henry handball incident that knocked Ireland out in 2009.

Ireland has qualified for three Euros as well – 1988, 2012, and 2016. They won the 2011 Celtic Nations Cup – contested between themselves, Northern Ireland, Wales, and Scotland.

Republic of Ireland TV schedule and streaming links

First game: May 28, 1924 (Win vs Bulgaria in Colombes, France)

Manager: Stephen Kenny

Best World Cup finish: 8th (1990)

Best European Championship Finish: 5th (1988)

Where can I watch the Ireland match?

You’ll find the European Championship (Euros) on FOX networks through 2028. FOX, FS1, and FS2 will have matches.

Fubo has certain exclusive games, including some Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches.

Univision & TUDN have games in Spanish, with non-TV matches on ViX.

If Ireland makes the 2026 World Cup, FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will again have the games.

