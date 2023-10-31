Juventus is looking to soften the blows of losing midfield duo Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. Pogba is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines after failing two drug tests. Fagioli, on the other hand, will be out of action for seven months after breaching Italian betting rules.

The duo is seen as key figures in manager Max Allegri’s midfield. Despite being short in the middle of the pitch, Juve has collected three consecutive Serie A victories. As a result, the Turin-based club currently sits second in the standings, just two points behind league-leading Inter Milan.

According to TUTTOmercato, Juve will target Arsenal’s Thomas Partey in the January transfer market. However, the Italian news outlet claims that the Old Lady may only move for Partey in a loan deal. Arsenal’s asking price of around $31 million for Thomas Partey puts off Juventus. The Italian giants were previously linked with Partey throughout the summer transfer period.

Juve has significantly slashed Pogba’s salary due to the failed drug tests. Reports even suggest that the Frenchman will now earn about $25,000 per year under the new arrangement. Pogba was previously earning just over $10 million annually to play for Juve before the latest issue.

Juve could, in fact, use the money previously meant for Pogba to bring in Partey come January. The aforementioned report claims that the Serie A side is desperate to sign a new midfielder and has always had eyes on the Arsenal man.

Arsenal boss has not deployed Partey alongside Rice yet

Partey is also potentially open to the move to Juve as well. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta previously stated that new signing Declan Rice and Partey could coexist in midfield together. “They can play together and that was in my plans. You want to improve the squad and have more quality,” Arteta told reporters.

“We need players who can play together but we need players in the same position who can fight for their places. It’s something we haven’t had over the last few years, and we wanted to improve that and that’s why we bought Declan.”

Nevertheless, Rice and Partey have yet to start together in midfield during Premier League play so far this season. The Ghana international instead played as a right-back at the beginning of the season with Rice in midfield. The lone match in which both played in midfield together was the Community Shield triumph against Manchester City in August.

Juventus would have to help Thomas Partey through injury

Along with tactics, Partey has missed considerable time in midfield for Arsenal this season due to injuries. In fact, the dynamic midfielder has managed to play just 15 total minutes over the club’s last 11 total games. Partey’s lack of fitness in recent campaigns may frustrate Arteta and company.

The Ghanaian is also currently battling a muscular injury. Arteta expressed his concern over Partey’s injury history during a press conference on Tuesday. “It is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he’s been part of the team, we’ve seen the results and the impact that he had,” proclaimed the Arsenal manager.

Partey has missed 52 total Arsenal games since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2020. While he is certainly a key figure at his current club, the Gunners may be ready to cash in on the now 30-year-old midfielder. Partey’s current contract with the Gunners expires in 2025.

PHOTOS: IMAGO