Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli could face a ban similar to his teammate Paul Pogba, as he is currently under investigation for illegal gambling. The midfielder is allegedly at the center of a probe surrounding illegal online betting platforms. Italian chief prosecutor in Turin, Enrica Gabetta, confirmed the investigation but did not divulge any other information.

Football Italia is reporting that Fagioli initiated contact with the authorities to discuss the issue. The midfielder’s lawyers claim that he is attempting to be proactive in the inquest.

Midfielder faces fine, playing ban if found guilty

The lawyers representing Fagioli also issued a statement to the press regarding the case. “As lawyers for Nicolo Fagioli, we can confirm that our client is facing the situation with a sense of responsibility, with utmost transparency and collaboration with the sporting and civil justice authorities,” read the statement.

“This is confirmed by the fact he was first to swiftly inform the prosecutor of the situation. Nicolo is calm and fully concentrated on Juventus and this season.”

Italian authorities have scanned data and transactions of these illegal betting platforms. In their search, Fagioli’s name appeared as one of the many alleged bettors involved in the gambling. If convicted, Fagioli faces a potential fine and up to a three-year ban from playing professionally.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what exactly Fagioli bet on. Serie A officials can suspend players if they gambled on matches, but not other forms of betting.

Italian club has dealt with multiple issues in recent months

Juve has endured a series of negative news stories in recent months. Officials docked 10 Serie A points from the team for financial irregularities in May. Star midfielder Paul Pogba then recently failed two separate drug tests. The France international could suffer a four-year ban due to the issue.

Fagioli previously advanced through the Juve youth ranks to become a key player with the senior squad. During his freshman 2022/23 season, the midfielder made 26 top-flight appearances for the club. He has since followed this up by appearing in six Serie A matches so far this season. Fagioli was, however, left on the bench for Juve’s most recent game against Torino.

PHOTO: IMAGO.