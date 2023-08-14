Bayern Munich continues to hunt for a goalkeeper as Manuel Neuer still does not know when he will return from injury. The German icon suffered a major injury in the winter of 2022. Neuer last played at the World Cup in Qatar. After that, he injured his leg while skiing on vacation. Yann Sommer was a temporary replacement last season, but the Swiss international is now at Inter Milan.

In step David de Gea, the Manchester United legend that is now a free agent after his contract expired. According to Kerry Hau, the Spanish shot-stopper is top of the list for Bayern Munich. Kepa Arrizabalaga used to top that list. However, Real Madrid snapped Kepa up on loan for this season. Geronimo Rulli of Ajax was next in line. However, just before he was to travel to Munich to sign, he picked up an injury.

As a result, the German giants want to sign de Gea as urgently as possible. One key hiccup is meeting de Gea’s lofty wage demands. Those were a major block for any extension at Manchester United as the club enters a new era under Erik ten Hag.

Bayern Munich running out of time to find goalkeeper

Bayern played Sven Ulreich in the German Supercup against RB Leipzig. The usual backup for the club conceded three goals, albeit one was a penalty. Bayern lost the game, 3-0, and perhaps that made the issue of finding a goalkeeper more pressing.

The club’s Bundesliga defense starts this weekend with a trip to Werder Bremen. Despite landing Harry Kane as the club’s record transfer, there are still needs in Thomas Tuchel’s side. Goalkeeper tops the list for now. David de Gea would be an expensive option, but a proven goalkeeper, nonetheless. It is unclear how much de Gea would demand out of any contract or what the length would be at the age of 32. However, goalkeepers do often have longer careers than outfield players.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto