The starting goalkeeper’s position at Bayern Munich is once again open.

It has been a cause of concern for the medical staff at Bayern Munich that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has not yet returned to full fitness. It comes after sustaining an injury in a skiing accident soon after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer arrived as a temporary replacement. Then, after the Swiss international led the team to an unprecedented 11th straight Bundesliga title, the club chose to split company with him.

Sommer’s departure from the German giants may have been premature. Bild says that Neuer has had to have further surgery after experiencing a setback in his recuperation. Thus, he could miss another eight to ten weeks of action.

Bayern Munich picks Kepa to replace Neuer

Now that their starting goalie and captain are still on the sidelines, the Bavarians must quickly find a substitute. In fact, the players on their list of possible replacements are high-caliber options who might have a huge long-term impact on the team.

According to SPORT1, they have selected Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea to be Manuel Neuer’s replacement. Thomas Tuchel, Bayern’s manager, seems to have been the one who requested the Spanish player’s services.

As the former manager of Chelsea, the German is familiar with Kepa and what can bring to Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old served mostly as Edouard Mendy’s backup. Regardless, the German club’s brass rates the Spaniard highly.

Chelsea’s longest-serving player forced out of club

After Tuchel left, Chelsea brought Arrizabalaga back into the starting lineup. When Graham Potter took over as manager, he reinstated Potter as the team’s top option once again.

He was outstanding, as seen by his highest save percentage in the Premier League and his nine clean sheets in 29 games. This summer’s mass exodus of the Blues’ first-team regulars has made him their longest-tenured player, despite having spent most of his time on the bench.

However, the club’s recent transfer activity has prompted speculation that he is contemplating a move elsewhere. To make matters worse for the Spaniard, the transfer of Robert Sanchez, his compatriot, from Brighton has been finalized.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images