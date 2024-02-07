Barcelona is reevaluating their position on Joao Felix in light of the Portugal international’s dismal run of play. After a disappointing six-month loan stint with Chelsea in the second part of last season, Joao Felix opted to sign a short-term agreement with Barcelona for the 2023-24 season.

The Portuguese has been a mainstay in Xavi‘s starting lineup from the start. A total of 28 games across all competitions have yielded seven goals and five assists for him this season. Deco, the sports director, and president Joan Laporta have both said many times this season that Barcelona is hoping to sign Felix permanently this summer. The Blaugrana will try to sign the forward to a permanent contract.

On the other hand, some of the coaching staff don’t seem convinced, as per reports. That is because the 24-year-old’s performance has declined during the last few weeks. Sport reports that after a promising beginning, his poor performance has left “doubts in the coaching staff.” Thus, the club’s perception of his effect has diminished.

First obstacle to getting Felix

Felix’s play in the second part of the season will need to be better. That is if he intends to persuade the Spanish teams to sign him for the foreseeable future.

Before allowing the striker to depart for Catalonia, Atletico Madrid extended his contract. The winger’s current deal at the Metropolitano will expire after the 2028-29 season. On the other hand, Barcelona may encounter rival clubs in the race for Felix. Speculation has circulated that Tottenham might make an unexpected attempt to sign the Portuguese international attacker.

Spurs have added him to their list of potential summer recruits, according to Spanish source Fichajes. The English side are ready to up their pursuit of Felix if they learn that the striker is considering a return to London.

While on loan from Atletico, Joao Felix had a lackluster experience with the Blues of the Premier League. Felix was also once thought to be of interest to Aston Villa. However, Unai Emery’s squad is said to have quenched their enthusiasm for the former Benfica record man.

Future for Joao Felix again in the Premier League

Tottenham will certainly continue to add to their offensive options after Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer. Over the summer, the team acquired Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson.

Also, the January signing of Timo Werner, a striker formerly of Chelsea, has been a huge success in North London. Nonetheless, under Ange Postecoglou, all three players—unlike Kane—have mostly played on the wings or as wide strikers. It’s quite similar to Felix’s time with Xavi at Barcelona.

There are rumors that Tottenham’s interest in the Portugal international is being pushed by Postecoglou. The source goes on to say that the Australian thinks the striker will be a huge player for his team.

He is the kind of great attacker who can both start plays and find space in the wide zones, and Tottenham could use him. According to reports, the 24-year-old would thrive under Postecoglou’s aggressive style and would be a perfect fit for the club.

PHOTOS: IMAGO