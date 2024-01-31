Tragic signs tend to follow whenever Barcelona’s fortunes seem to improve. The first bit of information was when Xavi announced he would be leaving in the summer. Even more discouraging news has just come out of Barcelona‘s inner workings.

Blaugrana’s already extensive roster of injured players is becoming longer. As of right now, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Raphinha are all unavailable.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s comeback is imminent, according to Xavi, but the Spanish coach has once again suffered a major player loss. On this occasion, the club has officially verified the news.

What did Barcelona say and how long will Felix be out?

The official announcement from Barcelona states that 24-year-old Joao Felix has suffered an injury. He hurt himself during the most recent practice session before the Montjuic Stadium match against Osasuna.

According to the information given, the Portuguese star sustained an ankle injury. The club describes the specific nature of the injury as a ligament sprain in his right ankle.

The official statement from the club says: “In training on Tuesday morning, the first team player João Félix sprained a ligament in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Already, Barcelona’s grip on the La Liga crown was beginning to erode. Still, they are hoping to keep battling until the season ends, so Felix’s injury is a setback.

At this time, the winger’s injury is not considered critical, according to an update sent by Toni Juanmarti. Nonetheless, he will miss a month of action due to his injury. The timeline for his availability is dependent on his rehabilitation, but it is improbable that he will be ready before that.

Consequently, Felix did not play in Osasuna’s match. Also, he won’t be able to feature in this weekend’s match against Deportivo Alaves, as well as against Granada, and Celta Vigo.

Most crucially, he will miss the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League match against Napoli. Whether he returns in time to play either Getafe or Atheltic Club is also quite doubtful.

Who Barcelona could look to with Joao Felix injury

Barcelona’s only option for a starting winger was Ferran Torres because Raphinha is also sidelined for a few more weeks. However, the manager had to substitute the Spaniard out owing to a suspected injury barely five minutes into their La Liga match against Osasuna.

At this point, Xavi Hernandez’s only choice is Lamine Yamal. Nevertheless, the 16-year-old has racked up around 375 minutes of playing time in the past four matches. Barcelona should give him a break before they deal with another Ansu Fati.

Since Felix’s loan deal with Barcelona is up in the summer, this injury may be the last straw for him to stay with the club. The 24-year-old has failed miserably so far in the league, appearing in only 18 games and contributing to just four goals.

His production isn’t terrible, but Atletico Madrid will probably want about $75–81 million for him. In light of the performances, it may turn out to be a ridiculous statement.

PHOTOS: IMAGO