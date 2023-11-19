Manchester City are clearly committed to ensuring the long-term viability of their striker phenom Erling Haaland, as rumors of contract discussions with the player’s representatives continue to circulate.

The 23-year-old’s remarkable ascent in England is best shown by his role in City’s historic achievements last season. He helped the club win the prized treble by lifting the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup.

It all started with Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg, but his brilliance has been on full display ever since. His 17 goals in 18 games across all competitions this season show that he is untouchable in the goalscoring department.

Outstanding play saw him finish second in the 2023 Ballon d’Or voting, behind only Lionel Messi, and ahead of Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. The current term of Haaland‘s contract with the Triple Crown champions has four years remaining, but Manchester City would want to sign the forward to an extension.

City now want to increase Haaland’s buyout clause

Haaland signed a five-year deal when he arrived in 2022, but rumors about him joining La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona have persisted. His career has been heavily narrated by his fascination with the Spanish soccer juggernauts.

Last month, the Daily Mail claimed that the parties were planning to negotiate new agreements in the coming months. The Norwegian’s current salary of $500,000 a week, without including incentives, might potentially grow as a result.

Meanwhile, negotiations with the Norwegian and his representation have reportedly begun, 90min say. The English club has fascinating ideas for the Norwegian player’s contract, as they want to eliminate the present buyout option of $218 million.

According to the article, the English champions are taking precautions to prevent their most prized asset from joining another European team. Nevertheless, the superstar’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, had previously put up a fight when the Citizens tried to negotiate better terms for him and remove a release clause from his contract.

Foregrounding the complexity of Haaland’s contract situation, the Brazilian agent stressed the striker’s desire for control over his own career path. When asked about it, she informed the Spanish news outlet Relevo: “Clauses into his contract? It’s only Man City, Erling, his father and me knowing the details of the contract. Other clubs don’t know anything about that. No one.”

When does Haaland’s release clause become valid?

There is room for negotiation since Haaland’s release clause doesn’t take effect until 2025 as it had been previously suggested. But City are eager to protect their main man and would prefer to negotiate a reduction in the value of the release clause than its complete elimination.

Pep Guardiola’s side is aware of the striker’s long-term goal of playing for Real Madrid. Nonetheless, the club believes that the 23-year-old has adapted to life in Manchester and would be open to discussing new contract terms to remain with the team.

Haaland will be 26 years old in June 2027, when his current contract is set to expire. Until then, he is one of the club’s highest-paid players, so despite interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, his management is said to be taking things slowly.

With Real Madrid’s attention on Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s financial restructuring driving the narrative, the Norwegian’s eventual exit may coincide with the ambitions of both European heavyweights.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images