Manchester City star Erling Haaland is not following Lionel Messi to MLS anytime soon. However, the Norwegian sensation is not completely ruling out a move to the United States either.

The Norwegian dominated English soccer last season, leading Manchester City to a record treble and scoring 52 goals in only 51 games. His first season in the Premier League was a huge success. He also played a key role in Pep Guardiola’s team lifting the FA Cup title, and the club’s first UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Citizens have a perfect 3-0 record to open the current Premier League season, and Haaland has a flawless 3-0 goalscoring record.

Could Haaland do it in MLS?

Erling Haaland has not even thought about his future with the Etihad Stadium club, despite being under contract with them until 2027. The recent success of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami has prompted many to wonder whether Haaland would ever consider joining Major League Soccer.

The Norwegian forward recently made an appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul and KSI. There, the 23-year-old pondered the question if he would want to follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps and play in Major League Soccer.

Norwegian player refuses to close door on late MLS switch

While some speculated that he may follow Messi to the US one day, the Norwegian quickly put an end to rumors that he would cross the Atlantic to display his skills. “I’ve not been there [in the United States] much, so it’s difficult to say,” Haaland said.

Yet, he has dropped hints that he would make a late-career switch to Major League Soccer. “But I’m 23, people are going over to the MLS and playing football there, I’ve never thought of it because I’m young. I’m a footballer, in ten years I’m 33 and I’ve got my last couple of years in football.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus