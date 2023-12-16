Chelsea is reportedly amping up efforts to sign a new goalkeeper in January.

The Blues previously sold Eduard Mendy and loaned out Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the current campaign.

They then offset these departures by bringing in Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. The duo cost the club just over $45 million combined.

Nevertheless, Sanchez, Chelsea’s current number one goalkeeper, has now picked up an injury. The Spaniard was forced off of the pitch during a recent matchup with Everton due to a muscular issue. Reports have since claimed that the shot-stopper will be out of action for up to a month.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino reiterated Sanchez’s importance in the team during a press conference on Friday. “When you suffer an injury and lose your number one keeper so far, it is a player we are going to miss but we have other players that are working hard to be ready when this type of thing happens,” claimed Pochettino. “Of course very sad because we are going to lose a player for a few weeks.”

With Sanchez out, Petrovic will now lead Chelsea‘s defense for the foreseeable future. The Serbia international previously played for Major League Soccer side New England Revolution. While the Revs rejected other offers for the goalkeeper during the summer, they eventually agreed a $14 million to send the star to west London.

Blues may turn to Ramsdale if Sanchez’s injury lingers

While the Blues do have Petrovic, it remains to be seen if the Serb can handle being a number one keeper. TalkSport is claiming that Chelsea are considering a potential move for Arsenal goalie Aaron Ramsdale. The England international was previously the north London side’s undisputed first-choice keeper by manager Mikel Arteta. However, the coach surprised many by signing David Raya from Brentford this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken openly about the need for January reinforcements at Chelsea, despite the significant outlay made by the club in the last two seasons

Although Ramsdale did start the first few games of the season, Arteta ultimately switched to Raya. As a result, the Englishman has since been relegated to less meaningful matches. Despite the decision, the Gunners manager recently claimed that he does not want to sell Ramsdale.

“I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us,” Arteta stated ahead of a recent matchup with Luton Town. “We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”

Arsenal and Chelsea have done plenty of business before

Nevertheless, the final decision may not exactly come down to the manager. Ramsdale could essentially attempt to force a move to help receive more playing time. While Chelsea does not offer European soccer, they are still a preferred destination for many top players.

Transfers between rival clubs, such as Arsenal and Chelsea, can also be a sticky situation. However, there has been plenty of business done between the two sides in recent memory. The Gunners have signed eight first team players directly from the Blues since 2006. This includes recent arrivals such as Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea has not exactly purchased many players from Arsenal though. Ashley Cole’s move across town to west London shocked many back in 2006. Olivier Giroud then became the latest player to switch red for blue in 2018. Nevertheless, Chelsea has not been afraid to make bold moves in recent seasons and may try to test their rivals with an offer for their number two keeper come January.

