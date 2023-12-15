Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Christopher Nkunku may soon make his debut with the club. The France international previously joined the Blues for around $65 million this past summer. The move, which was agreed for some time, was widely seen as a major coup for the west London club. However, the attacker unfortunately suffered a knee injury in preseason preparations.

After missing his new team’s first 19 total matches, Nkunku is now finally in place to potentially be in Chelsea’s squad at the weekend. The Blues face Sheffield United on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Chelsea coach warns not to place too much pressure on new star

“[Nkunku] can be involved in the squad,” Pochettino told reporters during a press conference on Friday. “That is very good news. To be involved tomorrow and be in the squad and to feel the competition with the Premier League and teammates, it’s very good news for us.”

The manager did, however, urge caution in expectations regarding the previously injured star. “We need to be calm and quiet so not to put all the pressure on him,” continued Pochettino. “[But] It’s a big motivation for us, the teammates, and the fans to see a player that should be important for us being back in the squad… or in the squad for the first time.”

Nkunku previously racked up impressive statistics during his four-year stay in Germany with RB Leipzig. The versatile attacker essentially broke out during his third year with the club. Regularly playing in five different positions, the Frenchman netted an incredible 35 goals and added 20 assists in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign. He won the Bundesliga Player of the Season and Footballer of the Year in Germany.

Chelsea will be hoping that the star can bring some of this attacking magic to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have struggled once again during the current campaign as they sit back in 12th place in the standings. The team has collectively scored just 26 total goals in 16 top flight matches. West Ham and Fulham currently have the same amount of goals in league play.

Three more first team players will miss upcoming match

There was extremely good news on Nkunku. Pochettino unveiled that three more first team players are now facing injuries. Reece James, Marc Cucurella, and Robert Sanchez will all miss the upcoming game against Sheffield United. The trio previously departed a fixture with Everton on Dec. 10 early due to various injuries.

James, the club’s captain, is likely to miss significant time due to yet another hamstring setback. The star defender has already missed 89 total games between club and country since breaking through to the Chelsea first team.

Sanchez is also out for around four weeks. Pochettino, however, knew less about Cucurella’s injury. The full back received inconclusive scan results earlier in the week after seeing an ankle specialist. The Spaniard will have to wait and see how the injury heals in the coming days.

The bad injury news compounds the club’s current issues in the department. In fact, Pochettino could be without up to eight senior players for the weekend matchup. Nevertheless, Malo Gusto has returned to full training and could feature against Sheffield United.

PHOTOS: IMAGO