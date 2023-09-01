Tottenham Hotspur has agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest for Johnson. The forward has traveled to London to complete a medical with his new club ahead of the transfer deadline. Assuming all goes well, Brennan Johnson will soon sign a five-year contract with Spurs. The north London club can extend the deal for one additional season as well.

The Athletic reporter and transfer insider David Ornstein has reported that Spurs will pay Forest a fixed fee of around $60 million for the highly-rated attacker. Along with the massive price tag, the East Midlands side also included a 10% sell-on clause. This means that Forest will receive a chunk of a future transfer fee regarding Johnson should Spurs sell the player at a later date.

Johnson softens blow of earlier Kane transfer

Spurs were in the market for a new forward ever since selling superstar striker Harry Kane to Bayern. The England international recently switched to the Bundesliga side for around $108 million. Although Johnson is not necessarily a traditional center forward like Kane, the 22-year-old Wales international can be deployed in the position.

The versatile attacker played multiple positions during the 2022/23 campaign. Johnson managed to score eight goals and add three assists in while featuring in every Premier League match last season for Forest. During the current campaign, the attacker has been deployed in three different positions in as many games.

Spurs add Brennan Johnson as newest part of squad overhaul

Johnson will now join a newly revamped Spurs side. Along with the Forest attacker, the north London club has also signed James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Mickey van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips, and Manor Solomon.

Because of Johnson’s transfer, Forest is now progressing with deals for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and PSV midfielder Ibrahima Sangare. Forest will want Hudson-Odoi as a replacement for Johnson. However, the Ivory Coast international typically plays as a defensive midfielder for his potential former club. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Forest will pay PSV around $37 million in total for the midfielder.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images