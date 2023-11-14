Brazilian star Neymar is set to be sidelined for a significant amount of time following recent knee surgery. The 31-year-old forward suffered fairly serious anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injuries during a matchup with Uruguay in mid-October. He subsequently underwent surgery to repair the problems two weeks later.

There is no specific timetable for Neymar’s return to action just yet. Nevertheless, Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has claimed that the star realizes it will be a lengthy recovery. “Neymar has been recovering very well,” Lasmar recently stated.

“[Sunday] I was with the player for a new post-operative assessment, already scheduled. He is recovering very well, of course, still in the initial phase. It’s a complex injury, he ruptured a ligament and needs to be off his feet for a while. Due to the associated injuries, he will go through a lengthy rehabilitation process, he is aware of that. But he has been responding very well, we are satisfied.”

Superstar has a lengthy injury history for club and country

Neymar has unfortunately suffered many injuries throughout his career. He missed 136 total national team and Paris Saint-Germain matches since he departed Barcelona in 2017. The forward most recently just spent nearly four months on the sidelines because of an ankle injury earlier in the year.

Lasmar acknowledged this injury history and claimed that the most recent setback is undoubtedly the most serious issue for Neymar. “It’s very important that he understands the serious injury he suffered,” continued Lasmar.

“He’s had other injuries and situations before, this was his third surgery. I participated in the other two, they were shorter periods. This time it is the most serious injury. It takes more time, so we need him to be very focused and dedicated to recovery. He is following everything we propose.”

Doctors hoping Neymar can feature in Copa America

Neymar joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal back in August in a $98 million deal. He was suffering from a fairly minor muscular problem when he joined the club. Due to the issue, the forward has only managed to play five total matches for his new club so far this season. He grabbed a goal and three assists in these games.

While doctors are not giving him an estimated recovery date. Regardless, hope remains that Neymar can play in the 2024 Copa America. The competition is the most prestigious national team tournament in South America. The 2024 version, however, is set to be hosted by the United States.

The upcoming tournament will begin Stateside on June 20th and run until July 14th. Brazil, with Neymar in the team, previously lost the 2021 Copa America to bitter rivals Argentina. This was even though Neymar’s team hosted the competition. Brazil did win the 2019 Copa America, but the superstar did not feature in the tournament due to an ankle injury.

National team also wants to monitor injured forward Jesus

Along with discussing the significance of Neymar’s setback, Lasmar also addressed injured Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus. Brazil surprisingly called up the center forward despite currently battling a hamstring injury.

The Brazilian doctor claimed Brazil only called up Jesus so the forward could work with the national team’s medical staff. Also, he can be with the squad. Team manager Fernando Diniz does not have any concrete plans to play Jesus in their upcoming matches. Brazil will face Colombia on Nov. 16 before hosting Argentina five days later.

