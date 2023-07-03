In the 2023 edition of the World Soccer Talk Awards, more than 39,000 votes were cast to decide the best in English-language soccer media. In categories for presenters, TV coverage, podcasts and more, you chose your favorites from the world of soccer coverage. And now we’re proud to present the 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards winners.

Below you’ll find this year’s honorees, so see if your favorites won.

2023 World Soccer Talk Awards Winners:

Best TV Coverage

The top two spots flipped from 2022, with CBS Sports overtaking NBC Sports as the top dogs.

CBS’s coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and the new CBS Sports Golazo Network were enough to push CBS over the top. As the home of an ever-growing list of soccer competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, NWSL, and more, CBS has fast become a go-to soccer destination for fans in the US.

Winner: CBS Sports

Runner Up: NBC Sports

Best Streaming Service

CBS has flipped another race, with Paramount+ knocking off 2022 winner ESPN+.



The wide array of top competitions, including the biggest of all, Champions League, was a hit with readers. The CBS Sports Golazo Network is also available on the service, which included the surprise addition of select US Open Cup matches this season. And of course, Paramount+ goes beyond sports, with a ton of shows and movies included as well.

Winner: Paramount+

Runner Up: ESPN+

Best TV Presenter

Kate Abdo has been crowned best TV Presenter for 2023, edging out Rebecca Lowe. It’s another win for the CBS Sports family, as Abdo hosts coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+.

Winner: Kate Abdo

Runner Up: Rebecca Lowe

Best Studio Analyst

In a two-horse race, Alexis Guerreros beat out his fellow CBS Sports analyst Thierry Henry for top honors. The Cooligans podcast co-host joined the Morning Footy show on the CBS Sports Golazo Network when it launched this spring, and his comedy has added to the show.

Winner: Alexis Guerreros

Runner Up: Thierry Henry

Best Commentator:

It was a close fight to the finish, but Keith Costigan came out on top to take the title of Best Commentator 2023.

With experience calling games in the Bundesliga, Gold Cup and Europa League, Costigan has become one of the top voices of MLS in 2023 as part of the the MLS Season Pass commentary team.

Winner: Keith Costigan

Runner Up: Rob Palmer

Best Co-commentator:

One of the most prolific and well-known voices of soccer in our time, Jim Beglin has run away with the Best Co-Commentator Award for 2023. With 60% of the vote, and no other nominee garnering higher than 6%, this one one of the most lopsided categories this year.

Beglin is a familiar voice for fans tuning in to the Premier League on NBC Sports this past season, across USA, NBC and Peacock.

Winner: Jim Beglin

Runner Up: Stewart Robson

Best YouTube Channel:

We have a new top dog for Best YouTube Channel, as ESPN FC overtook 2022 winner Tifo Football in a close battle.

ESPN itself may no longer air as much live soccer as it once did. But the ESPN FC crew on YouTube still delivers robust and diverse coverage and analysis of the world’s game daily for “The Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

Winner: ESPN FC

Runner Up: Tifo Football

Best Fan YouTube Channel:

Last year’s winners Redmen TV has to settle for a silver medal in 2023, as The Bayern View cruised to the number one spot this year.

The Bayern View gives you the fan’s perspective on one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Germany’s most dominant side in recent history, Bayern Munich. Whether it’s transfer news, match reactions or shirt reviews, The Bayern View has FCB covered.

Winner: The Bayern View

Runner Up: Redmen TV

Best Daily TV Show:

A new category for 2023, the Best Daily TV Show has been awarded to Morning Footy!

CBS Sports’ new addition, as part of the CBS Sports Golazo Network, has proven to be very popular with fans. The daily coverage and studio team have been very welcome addition to the soccer coverage landscape.

Winner: Morning Footy

Runner Up: ESPN FC

Best Podcast:

The first repeat winner from 2022, it’s The Scuffed Podcast holding on to their crown as 2023 Best Podcast!



Over 17,000 readers voted, and made The Scuffed Podcast the clear favorite this year, beating out Caught Offside with 56% of the vote to 34%. Covering the men’s and women’s United States national teams, Scuffed continues to deliver quality insights on the American game.

Winner: The Scuffed Podcast

Runner Up: Caught Offside

Best Club Podcast:

Host Chuck Smith and Bavarian Football Works once again take home top honors as Best Club Podcast for 2023. This Bayern Munich podcast fended off a strong showing from the Charlotte Soccer Show to hold on to the title, with 54% of the vote.

Winner: Bavarian Football Works

Runner Up: Charlotte Soccer Show

Best Podcast Host:

It’s another repeat winner. Total Soccer Show podcast host Taylor Rockwell has again captured the title of Best Podcast Host, winning the race with nearly 50% of the votes over Men In Blazers’ Roger Bennett.

Congratulations to Taylor and the Total Soccer Show crew.

Winner: Taylor Rockwell

Runner Up: Roger Bennett

Best Podcast Analyst:

For the second year in a row, Herculez Gomez finishes in the top spot. Bundesliga expert Rafa Honigstein is in second place in the 2023 Best Podcast Analyst category.

The former USMNT forward and Fútbol Americas co-host scored a relatively easy victory with 45% of the vote en route to a repeat title.

Winner: Herculez Gomez

Runner Up: Rafa Honigstein

Best Website:

Move over, The Athletic – there’s a new best website in town. Equalizer Soccer has edged the 2022 winner to take the 2023 Award.



Equalizer delivers unparalleled coverage relating to the USWNT, NWSL, and all of women’s soccer. With the 2023 Women’s World Cup imminent, and the women’s game continuing to grow and improve worldwide – including the upcoming addition of a second American D1 league – Equalizer Soccer is an essential resource.

Winner: Equalizer Soccer

Runner Up: The Athletic

Best Writer:

The Athletic’s Tom Bogert is your choice for the 2023 Best Writer Award!

Covering MLS and transfer talk, Bogert’s reporting on the highest levels of the American game have earned him the highest honors in the 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards.

Winner: Tom Bogert

Runner Up: Elias Burke

Thank you to everyone who voted in this year’s awards, and congratulations to all the World Soccer Talk Awards winners!