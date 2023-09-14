You can watch the CONCACAF Champions League on US TV in a competition that features the top teams from North America and the Caribbean. Part of the draw in the competition is how the winner punches a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup. For example, the Seattle Sounders became the first MLS team to play in the Club World Cup.

Coverage of the CONCACAF Champions League falls under the FOX coverage umbrella. However, with so many teams competing in the competition, certain group stage games are unavailable on US TV. Yet, by the time the knockout stages roll around, you can watch the CCL on US TV via FS1 or FS2.

The CONCACAF Champions League TV schedule has the listings for games available for viewership in the United States.

Fubo carries CONCACAF Champions League

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Watch CONCACAF Champions League on US TV

While FOX holds the rights to the CONCACAF Champions League, you can use a number of different streaming services or even cable and satellite options. Also, it is important to note that Univision and TUDN carry Spanish-language coverage of the competition.

Therefore, Fubo is a strong candidate to watch the Champions League. The provider carries all channels, and therefore has complete coverage of the tournament.

Other times, games are available to stream on the CONCACAF website or app.

Top club competition in North America

The Champions League in North America is considerably different from its European counterpart. The CONCACAF version only has 16 teams in a knockout competition, no group stage. However, there is a CONCACAF League where teams from central America qualify for the knockout portion. Four teams come from MLS and Liga MX each, while Canada also sends a team to the round of 16. From there, it is two-legged ties, including the Final.

However, starting in 2024, the competition is undergoing serious change. The number of teams bumps up to 27, and teams, particualrly in the United States and Mexico, have numerous ways to qualify. That includes domestic leagues and cups, such as the US Open Cup or the Leagues Cup.

Twenty-two teams participate in the first round in home-and-away ties. Those clubs join the other five in the round of 16 for more two-leg ties. However, the Final is a one-off neutral site game.