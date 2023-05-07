Wondering how to watch the US Open Cup, America’s oldest soccer competition? We’ve got all the info you need.

Where to watch the US Open Cup on US TV and streaming

2023 is the first year of a new rights deal between US Soccer and Turner Sports. The pact has shifted US men’s and women’s national team games to the TNT Network and HBO Max. But it also included the US Open Cup, however the tournament has seemingly been a bit of an afterthought.

2022 saw the tournament return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Every match of the tournament proper was streamed in ESPN+ that year. In 2023, however, only some early round games were officially streamed. Rounds one and two saw select games on the Bleacher Report App and YouTube page. The remainder of games were left to the teams themselves to stream.

Round three added additional games on CBS Sports Golazo Network, the free soccer streaming channel, available on CBSSports.com, Pluto TV, and through Paramount+.

Starting with the round of 32, every game is officially streamed. Bleacher Report and Golazo streams are supplemented by games hosted on U.S. Soccer’s YouTube channel.

It can get confusing to follow which games are where, so check our full US Open Cup TV and streaming schedule for the latest listings, or our free Soccer TV Schedules app.

The silver lining to the new patchwork of streaming platforms is that every game is available for free, with no subscriptions required.

As of the time of publication, details for the later rounds of the tournament have yet to be revealed, but it is possible that at least the 2023 Final will find its way onto linear TV. As evidenced by the CBS Golazo games, the Open Cup is not limited strictly to Turner platforms as part of the deal, so games could theoretically pop up anywhere.

Watch the US Open Cup on the Golazo Network with Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

While a subscription is not needed to watch the US Open Cup, and the CBS Golazo Network only carries select games, Paramount+ is a good option for soccer fans. The service offers a 7-day free trial and plans start at $4.99/month. In addition to select USOC games, Paramount+ is also the English-language home to UEFA Champions League and Europa League, plus has NWSL, Serie A, the Scottish Professional Football League, the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão, and more.

Have questions on where to watch Open Cup soccer on US TV and streaming? Let us know in the comments section below.

