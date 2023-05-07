We’ve got all the info you need for how to watch the DFB-Pokal on US TV.

Where to watch DFB-Pokal on US TV and streaming

As of 2023, ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to the German DFB-Pokal in both English and Spanish. This is similar to the Bundesliga and 2 Bundesliga, which are also found on ESPN+.

Rarely, select DFB-Pokal games may find their way onto traditional linear television. An example is the 2023 semi-final between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, which aired on ESPNU in addition to streaming on ESPN+.

As an aside, ESPN has a rights deal for the Bundesliga than goes through the 2025/26 season.

The DFB-Pokal, aka the German Cup, is the preeminent annual knockout competition in German soccer. The DFB-Pokal is considered the most important club cup competition in Germany. Bayern Munich has won the title more times than any other German club – well ahead of second place Werder Bremen with six titles. The first German Cup was played in 1935, and 64 teams each year participate in the competition.

SCHEDULE: See the full DFB-Pokal TV and streaming schedule

Each August, the German Super Cup final, featuring the league champions against the winners of the DFB-Pokal, is usually shown either on ESPN and/or ESPN+.

Watch the DFB-Pokal on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

ESPN+ is available for just $9.99/month or for $12.99/month as part of the Disney+ bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

If you have any questions about where to watch German soccer on US TV and streaming, please let us know in the comments section below.

Guides on how to watch leagues

Austrian Bundesliga

Bundesliga

Championship

Champions League

Copa America

Copa Libertadores

Europa League

FA Cup

Gold Cup

LaLiga

League Cup

Liga MX

Ligue 1

MLS

NWSL

Premier League

Primeira Liga

Serie A